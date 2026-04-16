Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Amir Hamza shot in Lahore; condition critical

Lahore:

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza has been shot by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore, said sources on Thursday. The 66-year-old, who is considered as the second most important leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba after Hafiz Saeed, is in critical condition.

Hamza, who is involved in multiple terror attacks in India and is a wanted terrorist, was attacked by unidentified assailants outside a news channel in Lahore. He was rushed a local hospital in Lahore and his condition remains extremely serious.

This is second time in less than a year when Hamza has been shot by unknown men. Last year in May, the dreaded terrorist was shot outside his residence in Lahore, following which he was rushed to a hospital. After the attack, his security was heightened by the Pakistan authorities, though they did not comment on the incident.

Who is Asim Hamza, the dreaded co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba?

Hamza, a veteran Afghan mujahedeen, remains a central figure in the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has held many key positions in the terror group and has worked closely with Saeed over the years, working on the terror group's outreach programmes and propaganda campaigns.

Hamza is known for his fiery speeches and has reportedly authored multiple books, including the Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martydom) in 2002. He is also the editor of the official publication of the Lashkar.

Hamza has been listed as a sanctioned terrorist by the Treasury Department of the United States (US) for his role in raising funds for the Lashkar, which is a banned terrorist organisation. Following a ban on the Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, Hamza had formed the Jaish-e-Manqafa in 2018 to raise funds.

He has also founded the Jaish-e-Manqafa, which operates with Lashkar and is also involved in conducting terror attacks in India, including the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.