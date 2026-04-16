Parliament session LIVE: Bansuri Swaraj, Kangana Ranaut to lead women’s quota push in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

A special three-day session of Parliament begins today, during which key legislative proposals, including the Women’s Reservation Bill and a Constitution Amendment Bill, will be taken up for discussion. The sitting is expected to witness intense debates as opposition parties have announced their plan to oppose the move.

The government is preparing to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026. A major proposal under consideration is to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850, with 815 seats allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories. The move is intended to help implement a 33% reservation for women in Parliament, aimed at the 2029 general elections.

However, the proposal has faced strong criticism from several southern states, which fear that the new delimitation exercise could reduce their representation in Parliament. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been one of the most vocal critics. On Thursday, he burnt a copy of the delimitation bill, calling it a “black law”. He also hoisted a black flag and led protests, accusing the Centre of policies that could harm the interests of Tamil people. He warned that ignoring Tamil Nadu’s concerns could lead to serious consequences.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-wide black flag protest on April 16 against the proposed delimitation exercise, further increasing political tension ahead of the parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the central government has assured that no region will be unfairly affected by the changes. It has stated that the increase in seats will be carried out in a balanced and proportionate manner across all states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the Lok Sabha during the session on the Women’s Reservation Constitutional Amendment Bill, as the government seeks support for its passage.

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