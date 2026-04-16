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Parliament session LIVE: Bansuri Swaraj, Kangana Ranaut to lead women’s quota push in Lok Sabha

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

The government is preparing to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026. A major proposal under consideration is to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850, with 815 seats allocated to states and 35 to UTs.

The sitting is expected to witness intense debates as opposition parties have announced their plan to oppose the move.
The sitting is expected to witness intense debates as opposition parties have announced their plan to oppose the move. Image Source : Representational image/PTI
New Delhi:

A special three-day session of Parliament begins today, during which key legislative proposals, including the Women’s Reservation Bill and a Constitution Amendment Bill, will be taken up for discussion. The sitting is expected to witness intense debates as opposition parties have announced their plan to oppose the move.

The government is preparing to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026. A major proposal under consideration is to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850, with 815 seats allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories. The move is intended to help implement a 33% reservation for women in Parliament, aimed at the 2029 general elections. 

However, the proposal has faced strong criticism from several southern states, which fear that the new delimitation exercise could reduce their representation in Parliament. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been one of the most vocal critics. On Thursday, he burnt a copy of the delimitation bill, calling it a “black law”. He also hoisted a black flag and led protests, accusing the Centre of policies that could harm the interests of Tamil people. He warned that ignoring Tamil Nadu’s concerns could lead to serious consequences.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-wide black flag protest on April 16 against the proposed delimitation exercise, further increasing political tension ahead of the parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the central government has assured that no region will be unfairly affected by the changes. It has stated that the increase in seats will be carried out in a balanced and proportionate manner across all states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the Lok Sabha during the session on the Women’s Reservation Constitutional Amendment Bill, as the government seeks support for its passage.

ALSO READ: What are the bills to be tabled in Parliament today and why they have become a flashpoint | Explained

ALSO READ: Why the Delimitation Bill is key to making Women's Reservation Bill a reality | EXPLAINED

Live updates :Parliament session

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  • 10:45 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    We oppose the haste and the manner: Akhilesh on women’s quota, delimitation

    Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party (SP) was not against women’s quota but the move was being launched in haste. 

    "We are not against women’s reservation. However, we oppose the haste and the manner in which it is being introduced. Once a census is conducted, the country will demand a caste census. And once a caste census is carried out, the country will demand reservations. This is what they are trying to avoid. These people are against the poor, Dalits, Muslims, backward classes, and women. If we look at the data in the country, there is a greater need for protection along with reservation. This is not about simplification, it is about appeasement. If we consider the population of backward classes, it is more than 70 per cent. Even if we assume it to be 66 per cent, then half of that 33 per cent would be women. So, are they giving reservations to this 33 per cent, or are they taking away the rightful share of 33 per cent of women?” he said. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Confident that all the parties are going to support, Rijiju and women’s quota, delimitation bills

    Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said he was confident that all parties would support bills on women’s reservation and delimitation. He also warned against the rumours spread over delimitation exercise.  

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    How Lok Sabha tally of states will change after delimitation

    According to the draft Constitution Amendment Bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha will be increased from the current 543 to around 850. Here's the proposed hike in number of seats across states. 

    States/ UTs Current seats Proposed seats Gain
    Uttar Pradesh 80 120 40
    Maharashtra 48 72 24
    West Bengal 42 63 21
    Bihar 40 60 20
    Tamil Nadu 39 59 20
    Madhya Pradesh 29 44 15
    Karnataka 28 42 14
    Gujarat 26 39 13
    Andhra Pradesh 25 38 13
    Rajasthan 25 38 13
    Odisha 21 32 11
    Kerala 20 30 10
     
  • 10:06 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP using women’s quota bill for own benefit, says Sanjay Saut

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that an important meeting of opposition parties was held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. He stated that his party has no objection to women’s reservation, but strongly opposes what it sees as the BJP using the bill for political gain.
    He questioned the proposal to increase the number of seats in Parliament and state assemblies, saying, “You are increasing Lok Sabha seats to around 800 and Maharashtra Assembly seats to 400. What is the need for this?”

    Raut added that if the government truly wants to implement 33% reservation for women, it should be based on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Move being launched in hurry, SP MP Babu Singh Kushwaha

    SP MP Babu Singh Kushwaha said the women's reservation law was being implemented by the government in hurry and that it should have been pushed after the census.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What are the bills to be tabled in Parliament

    The government is set to introduce three bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

    The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, to be presented by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeks to enable the redrawing of constituency boundaries and the redistribution of parliamentary seats based on the 2011 Census data instead of the 1971 Census.

    The Delimitation Bill, 2026—also to be introduced by Meghwal—proposes a fresh delimitation exercise that would increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 members to approximately 850.

    Meanwhile, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to be tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to update and align existing legal and administrative frameworks with the proposed structural and electoral changes.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Unfortunate that women's bill being linked with delimitation: K Kavitha

    "Telangana currently has 3.13% in the parliament, and after the delimitation, we are hoping that that should be the baseline of the percentage of Telangana representation in parliament... The 50% blanket increase that the central government is proposing right now looks fine, but when you compare it to the increase in other states versus Telangana, then the gap looks more significant. 3.13% should be the baseline for our state. If it goes down, people of Telangana are certainly going to hit the streets. It is unfortunate that the Union government wants to link the women's bill with the delimitation. Rather, they should link the women's bill with the passing of the OBC reservation bill," Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha said.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'Historic step for empowerment to be taken today': PM Modi hails woman quota law

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Women Reservation Law ahead of a key Parliament session. He said the move was a historic step aimed at empowering women. 

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ‘Deleterious, detrimental and destructive for our polity’: Congress’ Manish Tewari on delimitation bill

    Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday backed 33 per cent reservation for women but strongly opposed the proposed delimitation bill, warning that its impact on India's federal structure would be "deleterious, detrimental and destructive for our polity." 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Govt’s bad intentions behind Delimitation Bill, says SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Member of Parliament Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday criticised the proposed Delimitation Bill, linking it to the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill.

    "The Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed unanimously, and no one opposed it. Now they are bringing it (the Delimitation Bill); this is their bad intention, and we cannot support it," he said. 

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kanimozhi gives notice of motion to oppose three govt bills

    DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has submitted a notice of motion in the Lok Sabha expressing opposition to the introduction of three proposed government bills. These include the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Stalin burns copy of proposed delimitation bill

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin staged a protest on Thursday morning by setting fire to a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, which is linked to redrawing constituencies on the basis of the 2011 population census.

    He also waved a black flag, formally launching a statewide agitation against the proposed delimitation exercise.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Parliament Session Women Reservation Bill Delimitation Issue Lok Sabha Delimitation PM Modi M K Stalin Parliament Protest
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