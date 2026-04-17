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TTAADC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins, triangular fight among BJP, TMP, Left Front

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

TTAADC election results 2026 LIVE: This year’s contest in Tripura's tribal region polls is expected to be a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tipra Motha Party, and the Left Front, setting the stage for a closely watched political battle in Tripura’s tribal areas.

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council LIVE Updates
Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
Agartala:

Counting of votes for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections has begun across 28 seats in 8 districts under tight security. In this election, the Tipra Motha Party, led by Pradyot Debbarma, is aiming to retain power in the council, which governs nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area and is home to around 14 lakh people out of the state’s population of about 40 lakh.

There were no alliances this time, and all parties contested alone. The BJP, although an ally of the Tipra Motha Party, too contested the election independently and is seeking to capture power. The BJP fielded candidates on all 28 seats.

Meanwhile, the Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is attempting to regain control after losing the council in 2021 following decades in office.

Polling for the 30-member council was held on April 12, recording a voter turnout of 83.50 per cent, higher than the 81 per cent registered in the 2021 elections. The remaining 2 members are nominated by the Governor.

In the 2021 TTAADC elections, the Tipra Motha Party won 18 seats with a vote share of 46.70 per cent. The BJP secured 9 seats with 29.30 per cent of the votes.

The Left Front failed to win a single seat in 2021, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the state’s tribal areas.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the election results.

Live updates :Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC Election Results 2026

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    List of seat-wise BJP candidates in TTAADC elections 2026

    The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded candidates in all 28 seats for the TTAADC elections 2026.

    Here is a list of candidates and their constituencies:

    Candidate Constituency
    Rabindra Reang Damchherra–Jampui (ST)
    Manju Rani Sarkar Machmara
    Sailendra Nath Dasda–Kanchanpur
    Bimal Kanti Chakma Karamchhara (ST)
    Esmel Joy Tripura Chhawmanu (ST)
    Sukesh Datta Barua Manu–Chailengta
    Bipin Debbarma Demchhara–Kachuchhara (ST)
    Bhumika Nanda Reang Ganganagar–Gandachhara (ST)
    Ananta Debbarma Halahali–Asharambari (ST)
    Bimal Debbarma Kulai–Champahour (ST)
    Billow Jamatia Maharanipur–Teliamura (ST)
    Devid Debbarma Ramchandraghat (ST)
    Indrajit Debbarma Simna–Tamakari (ST)
    Ranabir Debbarma Bodhjungnagar–Wakkinagar (ST)
    Abhijit Debbarma Jirania (ST)
    Rajesh Debbarma Mandainagar–Pulinpur (ST)
    Majee Debbarma Pekuarjala–Janmejoynagar (ST)
    Nirmal Debbarma Takarjala–Jampaijala (ST)
    Kanuraj Debbarma Amtali–Golaghati (ST)
    Amar Jamatia Killa–Bagma (ST)
    Samrat Jamatia Maharani–Chelagang (ST)
    Padma Lochan Tripura Kathalia–Mirja–Rajapur (ST)
    Sadagar Kalai Ampinagar (ST)
    Samir Ranjan Tripura Raima Valley (ST)
    Abindra Reang Nutanbazar–Malbasa (ST)
    Sanjib Reang Birchandranagar–Kalashi (ST)
    Abhijit Tripura Purba Muhuripur–Buratali (ST)
    Kanijaong Mog Silachhari–Manubankul (ST)
  • 8:29 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TTAADC elections: Machmara seat candidates and results

    The Machmara constituency of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is seat number two. The vote counting trends are yet to come out on the Machmara seat.

    Here are the candidates who contested on this seat:

    Candidate Party
    Barendra Reang Communist Party of India (Marxist)
    Ramanjoy Reang Indian National Congress
    Bipindra Reang Independent
    GB Herbert Reang Independent
    Rabindra Reang Bharatiya Janata Party
    Bhaba Ranjan Reang Tipra Motha Party
    Udar Ram Reang Independent

     

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Candidates on Damcherra-Jampui seat

    The Damcheerra-Jampui seat of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes. 

     

    Candidate Party
    Barendra Reang Communist Party of India (Marxist)
    Ramanjoy Reang Indian National Congress
    Bipindra Reang Independent
    GB Herbert Reang Independent
    Rabindra Reang Bharatiya Janata Party
    Bhaba Ranjan Reang Tipra Motha Party
    Udar Ram Reang Independent
  • 8:16 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Key candidates in TTAADC elections 2026

    The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections 2026 have drawn significant attention, with key candidates from the Tipra Motha Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading the contest across crucial constituencies.

    Candidate Constituency Party
    Purna Chandra Jamatia Ampinagar (ST) Tipra Motha Party
    Animesh Debbarma Takarjala (ST) Tipra Motha Party
    Brishaketu Debbarma Golaghati (ST) Tipra Motha Party
    Bikash Debbarma Krishnapur (ST) Bharatiya Janata Party
    Rampada Jamatia Karbook (ST) Bharatiya Janata Party
    Ratan Bhowmik Lefunga (ST) Communist Party of India (Marxist)
    Parimal Debbarma Mandai (ST) Communist Party of India (Marxist)
  • 8:05 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Which seats recorded the highest turnout in TTDDC elections 2026?

    The highest turnout was recorded in Purba Muhuripur–Buratli (ST) at 89.91 per cent, while the lowest was seen in Damchherra–Jampui (ST) at 69.09 per cent. Several other constituencies, including Silachhari–Manubankul (ST) with 87.72 per cent, Bodhjungnagar–Wakkinagar (ST) at 87.66 per cent, and Pekuarjala–Jirania Nagar (ST) at 87.65 per cent, also reported strong participation.

    Even in areas affected by disturbances, voters turned out in large numbers, with most constituencies recording turnout between 80 per cent and 86 per cent, indicating a consistent and widespread participation trend.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TTAADC elections 2026 voter turnout at key stats

    The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections held on April 12 recorded a high voter turnout of 83.52 per cent, surpassing the figure from the 2021 polls, which remained below 83 per cent. The strong participation came despite reports of violence and tension in several constituencies, underlining the determination of voters.

    According to official constituency wise data, out of 9,51,613 registered voters, 7,94,779 cast their votes. Female participation, at 3,99,799, slightly exceeded male turnout of 3,94,979, reflecting the growing role of women in the democratic process in Tripura’s tribal areas.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vote counting being held across 28 seats at 17 centers under tight security

    Vote counting for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections will take place on Friday across 17 counting centres, covering all 28 seats.

    State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said strict security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centres, with district authorities directed to enforce necessary measures under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Designated areas have also been marked to manage gatherings of political party workers while ensuring safe distancing.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Where to check TTAADC election results 2026 Live?

    The Tripura State Election Commission will be declaring the results once at the counting of votes begins at 8 am. The latest vote counting trends and results can be checked on their website at https://sec-results.tripura.gov.in/sec/. You can also stay tuned to IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the election results for Tripura's tribal areas.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TTAADC electoon results: Party-wise results from 2021 polls

    The Tipra Motha Party contested 23 seats and received 37.23% of votes, while the INPT fielded candidates in 5 seats and got 9.30% of votes.

    The BJP contested 12 seats and secured 18.72% of votes, while the IPFT contested 16 seats and received 10.62% of votes.

    The Congress party got just 2.24% of votes and failed to secure a single seat.

    The election saw a high turnout of 85.74%.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in last TTAADC elections in 2021?

    The 2021 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election was held on April 6, 2021, resulting in a major shift in the political landscape of Tripura's tribal autonomous body.

    The TIPRA-INPT alliance, led by Pradyot Bikram Kishore Debbarman (TMP - Tipra Motha Party), won a landslide victory, taking 16 out of the 28 elected seats.

    The BJP won 9 seats, while the alliance partner IPFT failed to open its account. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) suffered a major defeat, failing to win any seats, losing all 25 seats they held previously.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Tripura Section
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