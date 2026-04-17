TTAADC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins, triangular fight among BJP, TMP, Left Front

Agartala:

Counting of votes for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections has begun across 28 seats in 8 districts under tight security. In this election, the Tipra Motha Party, led by Pradyot Debbarma, is aiming to retain power in the council, which governs nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area and is home to around 14 lakh people out of the state’s population of about 40 lakh.

There were no alliances this time, and all parties contested alone. The BJP, although an ally of the Tipra Motha Party, too contested the election independently and is seeking to capture power. The BJP fielded candidates on all 28 seats.

Meanwhile, the Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is attempting to regain control after losing the council in 2021 following decades in office.

Polling for the 30-member council was held on April 12, recording a voter turnout of 83.50 per cent, higher than the 81 per cent registered in the 2021 elections. The remaining 2 members are nominated by the Governor.

In the 2021 TTAADC elections, the Tipra Motha Party won 18 seats with a vote share of 46.70 per cent. The BJP secured 9 seats with 29.30 per cent of the votes.

The Left Front failed to win a single seat in 2021, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the state’s tribal areas.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the election results.