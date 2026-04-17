TTAADC Election Results: Tipra Motha Party decimates ruling BJP in Tripura, leads in 22 | Full list of winners

Agartala:

The ruling Tipra Motha Party, led by Pradyot Barma, is again headed for a landslide victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections 2026, with trends on all 28 seats out now. The BJP, despite being seen as one of the contenders in the elections in the tribal region, has been brutally decimated.

The Tipra Motha Party is ahead with 22 seats, including 6 which it has won with clear margins, while the BJP has only won 1 seat and is leading on 6 seats.

Although the Tipra Motha Party is a key ally in the BJP led coalition government in the state, both it and the Bharatiya Janata Party contested the tribal council elections separately.

BJP's reduced to 1 seat fronm 9

In the 2021 polls, the Tipra Motha Party won 18 seats, while the BJP secured 9. Around 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the TTAADC elections held on April 12, which saw a few isolated incidents of violence. The council covers nearly two thirds of Tripura’s geographical area and is home to about 13 lakh people.

In the outgoing council, the Tipra Motha Party held 17 seats, the BJP had 9, and 2 seats were vacant.

TTAADC election results 2026: Full winners list

S. No. Constituency Winning candidate Party name 1 Damchherra–Jampui (ST) 2 Machmara Manju Rani Sarkar BJP 3 Karamchhara (ST) 4 Chhawmanu (ST) 5 Manu–Chailengta 6 Dasda–Kanchanpur 7 Demchhara–Kachuchhara (ST) 8 Ganganagar–Gandachhara (ST) 9 Halahali–Asharambari (ST) 10 Kulai–Champahour (ST) 11 Maharanipur–Teliamura (ST) 12 Ramchandraghat (ST) 13 Simna–Tamakari (ST) Rabindra Debbarma Tipra Motha 14 Bodhjungnagar–Wakkinagar (ST) Runeil Debbarma Tipra Motha 15 Jirania (ST) 16 Lefunga (ST) 17 Mandainagar–Pulinpur (ST) Gita Debbarma Tipra Motha 18 Pekuarjala–Jirania Nagar (ST) 19 Takarjala–Jampuijala (ST) 20 Ampinagar (ST) Tipra Motha 21 Killa–Bagma (ST) Chandra Kumar Jamatia Tipra Motha 22 Maharani–Chelagang (ST) David Murasing Tipra Motha 23 Kathalia–Mirja–Rajapur (ST) Kamal Kalai Tipra Motha 24 Raima Valley (ST) Dhananjoy Tripura Tipra Motha 25 Nutanbazar–Malbasa (ST) 26 Birchandranagar–Kalashi (ST) 27 Purba Muhuripur–Buratali (ST) 28 Silachhari–Manubankul (ST)

Also read: TTAADC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates