Message to US and Japan? China starts live-fire military drill around Taiwan The drill is being conducted after the US approved an arms package worth USD 11.1 billion for Taiwan. This is the largest arms sale of the US to Taiwan. China has harshly criticised the move.

Beijing:

In what could be considered as a message to the United States (US) and its allies, China has started a live-fire military drill around Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory and vows to integrate it. Through this drill, which will see use of fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles, the Chinese military is focusing on increasing its capabilities of striking ground targets.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command is employing fighters, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles in coordination with long-range rocket fires to conduct drills in the waters and airspace in the middle areas of the Taiwan Strait on Monday," state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

US aid to Taiwan

The drill is being conducted after the US approved an arms package worth USD 11.1 billion for Taiwan. This is the largest arms sale of the US to Taiwan. China has harshly criticised the move and said it will send a gravely wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces and turn the island nation into a powder keg.

"China will take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had said at a press conference on December 18.

Japan's concerns

The drill is also considered as a message to Japan, as its Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November had said that Taiwan contingency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Tokyo that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the US.

However, Takaichi's remark angered China, which asked the Japanese PM to retract her statement. China also criticised Japan's move to militarily develop the Okinawa island.

"This time, it went even further by deploying a radar unit and troops to secretly monitor its neighbour," Guo said. "Given the erroneous and dangerous remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan, we must question: Is the Japanese side making trouble and provocations at one's doorstep to find a pretext for its military build-up and missions overseas."