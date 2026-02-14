Security beefed up in Colombo ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash

New Delhi:

The security in Colombo would be beefed up, leading to the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, as the match is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The Sri Lankan police confirmed that special security will be in place with a "very special traffic and security arrangements". Security officials have informed that the players will be deployed with armed guards from the time they arrive in Sri Lanka until they return to the aircraft.

The authorities said no chances would be taken on the security aspect of the organisation. "We, the Sri Lanka police, have organised a very special traffic and security arrangement," police spokesman F T Wootler told reporters.

Earlier, the government stated that top priority was given to security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the high-stakes clash between the bitter rivals. Security officials are to deploy armed guards "from the time they (teams) step out of the airport. They will be provided armed guards till they return to the aircraft," Wootler said.

The spectators have been asked to arrive early for the clash as the gates will be opened four hours before the fixture gets underway at 7 PM.

Weather threat looms large over India-Pakistan clash

Meanwhile, the much-awaited fixture is under the threat of the weather with rain predictions looming large. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has given a warning of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal. This puts the rain threat on as thunderstorms are predicted throughout the afternoon in Colombo on the match day.

India-Pakistan fixture cleared after Pakistan government's U-Turn

It must be noted that the India vs Pakistan fixture was uncertain to take place after the Pakistan government had decided to boycott the group fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament due to their unwillingness to travel to India on security grounds.

However, few days ahead of the fixture, the Pakistani government took a U-Turn after discussions between the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.