Pakistan Captain Salman Agha urges end to 'fuss' over Usman Tariq's bowling action, says ICC cleared him

Colombo:

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has moved to shut down the debate surrounding mystery spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on February 15.

The fixture at Premadasa had briefly been overshadowed by off-field noise but the attention has now shifted firmly back to cricket. Even so, discussion around Tariq’s unusual mechanics continues to simmer, particularly as India prepare to face him on a surface expected to assist spin. In the meantime, Agha made it clear that, from Pakistan’s perspective, there is no controversy to address.

"The ICC has tested him and cleared him twice. I don’t know what the fuss is all about. Anyway, he doesn’t get bothered much by all this because, ever since he started playing, people have been talking about his action, so he is used to it," Agha said in the pre-match press conference.

Tariq’s hypermobile elbow, which prevents his arm from fully straightening, has drawn comparisons with Muttiah Muralitharan in the past. Yet for batters, the greater challenge lies in his method: a diagonal run-up, a distinct pause at the crease and a stop-start release that disrupts timing. The combination of carrom balls and skidding arm deliveries adds to the uncertainty.

Agha was also reluctant to elevate the 30-year-old as Pakistan’s sole match-winner. He noted that each player is treated equally and Tariq can only be lebelled as the trump card, if neede.

“For us, every player is equal. You guys have made Usman Tariq this big. He has been bowling well. You can call him our trump card if you’d like,” Agha added.

The spin battle will get intense

Pakistan’s spin resources extend beyond Tariq, with Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub available. India, meanwhile, boast options in Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, setting up a contest that may hinge on which attack extracts more from the surface as it wears.

Notably, India arrive with two wins from two, but there have been signs of discomfort against slower bowling. USA claimed three wickets through spin, while Namibia added five more, exposing moments of tension in India’s batting. Tariq missed Pakistan’s opener against the Netherlands but responded with a three-wicket haul versus USA. If the pitch grips as anticipated, his unorthodox rhythm could become central to the outcome in Colombo.

