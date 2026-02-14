'Look forward to engaging with India': Tarique Rahman's BNP to PM Modi after Bangladesh election win

Dhaka:

Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulations on the party's landslide victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections, saying it looks forward to constructive engagement with India to further strengthen bilateral relations.

In a post on social media platform X, the party conveyed its appreciation for the Indian Prime Minister’s message and underscored the importance of the mandate it received in the national polls.

"Thank you very much, Honourable Narendra Modi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgement of Mr Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections," BNP said in the post.

The BNP stated that the election outcome demonstrated public trust in both its leadership and the democratic system. "This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process," the statement read.

Reaffirming its priorities, the party said it remained committed to democratic governance and inclusive development.

BNP on India-Bangladesh ties

"Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens," the post read.

The party also signalled its intention to maintain cooperative ties with India despite the political transition, emphasising the importance of regional stability and partnership.

"We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," it added.

BNP wins Bangladesh elections, Tarique Rahman to be next PM

The BNP won 209 of the 297 seats in the parliamentary elections, marking its return to power after a gap of 20 years. The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, often regarded as having close ties with Pakistan, won 68 seats.

Tarique Rahman, who spent 17 years in self-exile in London, has emerged as the new face of Bangladesh, with the party founded by his father poised to return to power after a gap of 20 years. He will not be sworn-in as the Prime Minister.

The Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls. The elections recorded a voter turnout of 59.44 per cent.

The 13th parliamentary elections were seen as particularly significant as they were conducted after a prolonged phase of political uncertainty, instability and a fragile security environment. The country had witnessed widespread unrest, including attacks on minorities, following student led protests that ended Hasina’s 15 year rule in August 2024.

