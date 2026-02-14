Box Office [Feb 13, 2026]: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Mardaani 3 and Border 2's collections on Valentine's weekend

New Delhi:

The Valentine's weekend saw a box office clash between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy took the lead on its first day, outperforming Tu Yaa Main in collections.

Meanwhile, films like Mardaani 3 and Border 2 are also running in theaters, competing for audience attention. Lets take a look at the detailed box office report for these films.

O Romeo Day 1 box office collection

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film, O Romeo opened the box office with Rs 8.5 crore. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film ha an overall 14.86% Hindi occupancy on Friday, February 13, 2026. The highest occupancy of 24.97% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 13.66% in evening shows, 12.17% in afternoon and 8.63% in the morning shows.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri stars Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary in key roles with Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in special appearances.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1

The survival thriller drama, Tu Yaa Main starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gorav saw a slow start on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 0.55 crore, with an overall 7.16% Hindi occupancy on February 13, 2026. The film is directed by Taish fame director Bejoy Nambiar.

Border 2 box office collection so far

The spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2 earned Rs 0.80 crore on its 22nd day. Anurag Singh’s directorial had collected Rs 30 crore on its opening day and went on to earn Rs 224.25 crore in its first week. The film’s pace slowed in its second week, bringing in Rs 70.15 crore. In its third week, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s film witnessed another drop, collecting Rs 23.35 crore.

So far, the total net collection in India stands at Rs 318.55 crore. Globally, the film's collections have reached Rs 435.25 crore.

Mardaani 3 box office report

The crime thriller, Mardaani 3, has slowed down at the box office on its 15th day. The movie which opened the box office with Rs 4 crore recorded its first lowest earnings on second Friday. The film collected Rs 0.60 crore on Day 15 (February 13, 2026). With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 41.50 crore. Besides Rani Mukerji, the movie stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala in the lead roles.

