PM Modi raises Tamil issue with President Dissanayake, says 'expect Sri Lanka govt to fulfil aspirations' PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, held bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. While addressing joint press briefing, PM Modi raised issue of Tamils in Sri Lanka, saying that he expects the Sri Lankan government to fulfil their aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his expectations from the Sri Lankan government, saying that he expects Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of Tamils and work in the direction of full implementation of the constitution, and fulfil their commitment of provisional council elections.

PM Modi, who was addressing the joint press brief with the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also quoted Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar, saying, "What could be bigger protection against the enemy if not the shield of a true friend and his friendship? President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit. Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR."

The Tamil issue in Sri Lanka refers to the ethnic conflict between the minority Tamil community and the majority Sinhala community. The conflict led to civil war from early 1980s to 2009. Despite the war ending in 2009, the Tamils in Sri Lanka are still awaiting the resolution of certain issues, including those of political rights, devolution of powers, and post-war reconciliation.