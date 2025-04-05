Bengaluru Court frames charges against former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case A Bengaluru court framed rape and harassment charges against ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna under IPC and IT Act sections.

A local court on Saturday formally framed charges against former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with a rape case. The charges include serious offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Revanna has been charged under IPC Sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in position of control or dominance), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 354(C) (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). He also faces charges under Section 66(e) of the IT Act, related to violation of privacy.