Delhi Police’s EOW issues notice to Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in National Herald Case: Sources National Herald Case: The notice issued on November 29 requires Shivakumar to either appear before the investigating officers or provide the requested information by December 19. Investigators have demanded detailed information about his personal background and connections with the Congress party.

New Delhi:

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has taken significant action in the ongoing National Herald case by issuing a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The notice requires him to provide detailed financial and transactional information related to the investigation.

Connection to FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Authorities have indicated that Shivakumar may possess crucial documents linked to the FIR filed in the National Herald case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. These documents are considered important for the progression of the investigation.

Deadline for compliance and further inquiry

The notice, sent on November 29, directs Shivakumar to appear before the investigating officers or submit the requested information by December 19 (Friday). The investigators have sought comprehensive details regarding his personal background, ties with the Congress party, and funds allegedly transferred to the firm Young Indian.

DK Shivakumar condemns political vendetta against Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the central government of pursuing a "political vendetta" against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar alleged that central investigative agencies were being misused to target Rahul Gandhi, emphasising that such political harassment has its limits.

National Herald viewed as Congress party asset

Shivakumar clarified that the National Herald is not the personal property of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi but a party asset. He explained that Rahul Gandhi’s shareholder status was due to his position as party president, similar to how other leaders, including himself and the Chief Minister, hold shares by virtue of their posts. He stressed this is a long-standing tradition within the Congress party.

Historical context and legacy of Congress leaders

Highlighting the publication's significance, Shivakumar referenced past leaders like former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who had made decisions in the institution’s interest. He further recalled how during challenging times under Sitaram Kesari’s leadership, party leaders requested Sonia Gandhi to take on party responsibilities, reinforcing the party’s collective ownership of National Herald.

Call for fair politics and rejection of harassment

Shivakumar condemned the tactics as unfair political vendetta, stating that Rahul Gandhi would remain unbothered even if jailed. However, he warned that such misuse of investigative agencies to harass political opponents was unacceptable. He called for direct, fair political competition focused on elections rather than harassment.

Unity in Karnataka and honouring legacy

Responding to speculation about factionalism within Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar dismissed reports of divisions, asserting unity among the party’s 140 MLAs and cooperation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He confirmed a planned all-party meeting in Delhi to brief MPs on state interests during the ongoing winter session. Earlier, he paid tribute to former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, praising his and other leaders’ foundational contributions to Karnataka’s growth, particularly in Bengaluru’s development.