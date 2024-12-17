Hyundai Creta EV to launch on the first day of Bharat Mobility Show 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a new electric SUV in India, and this highly anticipated model will be the electric version of the popular Creta. The Creta EV is set to make its debut on January 17, coinciding with the first day of the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. It will be showcased alongside Hyundai's Ioniq 9 EV, offering a glimpse of the brand's electric future.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to enter a competitive arena, going head-to-head with Mahindra's recently unveiled BE 6e (which may be renamed to BE 6), the Tata Curvv EV, the MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti-born electric SUV, the e Vitara, which will also be revealed at the same event.

Hyundai Creta EV design

Hyundai is likely to take a measured approach with the Creta EV, preserving many design elements from the conventional engine-powered Creta. The electric SUV could feature some stylistic tweaks, such as a closed-off grille, refreshed bumpers, and new alloy wheel designs.

Hyundai Creta EV Interior

We can expect a few updates that enhance the driving experience. These might include a three-spoke steering wheel, a drive selector controller conveniently positioned near the steering column, and a redesigned center console that houses two cup holders along with buttons for amenities like the electronic parking brake, cooled seats, auto-hold, and a 360-degree camera. Some of the interior elements, particularly the HVAC controls, are expected to be adapted from the Alcazar facelift.

The Creta EV is likely to maintain a twin-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrumentation, further complemented by physical controls for ease of use. Its infotainment system may offer specific features tailored for electric vehicles, along with an updated software interface.

Hyundai Creta EV specifications

On the specs front, the Creta EV is anticipated to house a 45kWh battery pack. While this is smaller than the MG ZS EV’s 50.3kWh and the Maruti eVX, which offers a range between 49-61kWh, it stands on par with the entry-level Curvv EV, which also has a more robust 55kWh option.

It is expected to be equipped with a single front-axle-mounted motor, generating around 138hp and 255Nm of torque.

