Volkswagen Tayron SUV teased ahead of India launch: All we know so far

Volkswagen is all set to launch a new flagship SUV in India and has officially begun teasing the upcoming model. While the automaker has not yet confirmed the name, the teasers and industry reports strongly suggest it is the Volkswagen Tayron, a model already available in international markets. The initial teaser shows the SUV draped in a white veil, offering a few subtle hints about its exterior design.

Volkswagen Tayron exterior highlights

The teaser showcases the front fascia of the SUV with its lights illuminated, revealing a full-width LED strip that merges seamlessly into the headlights. It also offers a glimpse of the rear, featuring connected taillights and an illuminated VW logo. While the illuminated logo is a striking feature, it remains to be seen if it will be included in the final production model for India. Reports suggest that the India-spec variant may receive specific cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the global version.

Additionally, while the global-spec Tayron comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Indian model is likely to be equipped with larger 19-inch rims, similar to those found on the Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tayron powertrain and performance

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tayron is expected to feature the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine shared with the Tiguan R-Line. This engine produces 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox. To ensure superior grip and performance, it will also be offered with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen Tayron launch timeline and pricing

The SUV is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, with an estimated price tag between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. It is likely to arrive in India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and will be assembled locally at Volkswagen’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

