Toyota Urban Cruiser EV teased ahead of its India debut: What to expect Toyota has released the first teasers of the Urban Cruiser EV, following its concept debut at Auto Expo 2025. The new footage reveals key exterior details of the brand's first electric SUV for India.

New Delhi:

Toyota is all set to enter the Indian EV market with the launch of its first electric vehicle, the Urban Cruiser EV. Previously showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2025, the company has now begun teasing the production-ready model. The recent teasers offer a glimpse into the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV exterior and interior design

The teaser videos suggest that the production model will remain largely faithful to the concept shown at the Auto Expo. Key design highlights include the signature LED "eyebrows," a sculpted bonnet, and a muscular front bumper. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a BEV badge and a charging port located conveniently above the front bumper.

While Toyota has kept the interior details under wraps, it is expected to mirror the feature list of its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The cabin is likely to include:

A modern two-spoke steering wheel.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

A 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster.

A Level 2 ADAS suite for enhanced safety.

Urban Cruiser EV battery, power, and range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its powertrain with its Maruti counterpart. It is expected to offer two battery pack options—49kWh and 61kWh—delivering a range of up to 543 km on a single charge. Buyers will likely have a choice between a 144hp or a 174hp front-axle-mounted motor. The EV is expected to make its official debut later this month.

Nissan’s 2026 product

Nissan is also preparing to significantly expand its Indian portfolio with two key launches in early 2026.