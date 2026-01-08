Encounter breaks out in Delhi's Bawana; Rajesh Bawania gang associate, cop injured A Delhi Police Special Cell encounter in Bawana resulted in gangster Ankit Mann of the Rajesh Bawania gang being shot and injured. A policewoman was also hurt during the exchange of fire. The operation marks a fresh crackdown on gang activity in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Tension gripped Delhi's Bawana area after an encounter carried out by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. The operation targeted members of the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang, which has long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies.

During the action, the police confronted Ankit Mann -- a known associate of the Bawania gang. He sustained gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire. Police teams quickly moved in and overpowered him after the brief but intense gunfight.

Police personnel also injured

During the encounter, one policeman also sustained a bullet injury. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention. Officials said his condition is stable and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Similar encounter in Dwarka

In a similar incident on Tuesday, an encounter broke out in Delhi’s Dwarka area. Two shooters involved in firing incident were arrested. The incident was reported in Aya Nagar of Dwarka where 69 shots were fired. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. The encounter was carried out by the Crime Branch team.

“A brief encounter took place between the Delhi Police crime branch and criminals in the Dwarka area. Two were arrested. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident, where 69 bullets were fired, and have been arrested,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

