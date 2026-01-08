Telangana road crash: Four college students killed as car rams into tree | Video Telangana road crash: In Rangareddy district's Mokila police station area, Telangana, an SUV suddenly veered off course near Mirjaguda and smashed into a tree, killing four of the five occupants on the spot. This grim incident underscores the perils of excessive speed on the road.

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) :

A devastating road accident in Mokila area of Telangana's Rangareddy district claimed the lives of four college students when their SUV collided with a tree near Mirjaguda. The victims, all young students from nearby institutions, were travelling together; one survivor remains injured. Police are investigating the cause amid local shock and grief.

Horrific collision near Mirjaguda

The tragedy struck within Mokila police station limits in Rangareddy district, Telangana, when an SUV veered off the road and crashed into a tree near Mirjaguda. All four occupants except one were declared dead at the scene, highlighting the dangers of high-speed travel on this stretch. Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle losing control, leading to the fatal impact. Emergency services rushed to the site, but the damage was irreversible for most.

The deceased were identified as follows, all students from prominent colleges in the area-

Kargayala Sumith (20), BBA final year at IBS College, son of Vinay Kumar; resident of Flat No. D84, Western Meadows, Kokapet, Narsingi. Sri Nikhil (20), BBA final year at IBS College, son of Late Vijay; resident of Flat No. 105, My Abodes, Manchirevula, Narsingi. Balmuri Rohith (18), engineering student at MGIT, son of Vidyasagar Rao; resident of Poulomi, Kokapet, near Rajapuspa Regadia. Devala Surya Teja (20), BBA 2nd year at IBS College, son of Arun Kumar; resident of Mancherial.

These young individuals, aged 18-20, hailed from Narsingi, Kokapet, and Mancherial areas, many living in student accommodations.

Lone survivor and emergency response

The sole injured occupant, Sunkari Nakshatra (20), a BBA final year student at IBS College and daughter of Ravindra, was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Her condition remains under observation. Mokila police have registered a case and are probing speed, road conditions, or possible distractions as factors. Families have been informed and counselling support is being arranged.