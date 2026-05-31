Mann Ki Baat 134: PM Modi recalls Netherlands visit, calls it a 'moment of pride'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed citizens in India and abroad through the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Since its launch in 2014, Mann Ki Baat has become one of the government's most prominent public outreach initiatives. Through the programme, the Prime Minister regularly interacts with citizens by sharing stories, discussing social issues and highlighting achievements from different corners of the country. Over the years, the programme has covered a wide range of topics, including education, innovation, environmental conservation, cultural heritage, health and grassroots movements.

‘Athletes have set new records’

Praising India’s sporting talent, PM Modi said that athletes have delivered exceptional performances and brought pride to the nation. He noted that their efforts are setting new benchmarks and inspiring the next generation of sportspersons.

Referring to recent events, the Prime Minister said the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition held in Jharkhand’s Ranchi witnessed extraordinary performances. He pointed out that four national records were broken across different events.

He named athletes Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena, and Kuldeep Kumar, saying they achieved new milestones in their respective categories and deserved appreciation for their efforts. PM Modi also highlighted a remarkable feat in the 100-metre sprint, where the national record was broken three times within just two days. He mentioned Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur for their standout performances and said such achievements reflect the growing strength of Indian athletics.

PM shares heatwave safety mantra

Alongside sports achievements, PM Modi also shared guidance on dealing with the scorching heatwave conditions. He urged citizens to remain alert and take maximum precautions to protect themselves during extreme temperatures.

Warning about the dangers of heatwaves, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of hydration, avoiding unnecessary exposure to heat, and following safety measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

What did previous episode of Mann ki Baat feature?

The previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on April 27, had highlighted the role of the National Archives of India in preserving the country's historical records.

During that episode, the Prime Minister drew attention to the Archives Wall Portal, a digital platform that provides access to more than 200 million historical documents and records related to India's past.