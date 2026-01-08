Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, faces race against time to get fit for T20 World Cup 2026 India's Asia Cup hero Tilak Varma has suffered an abdomen injury, which has more or less ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India will be more worried about his availability for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start on February 7.

New Delhi:

India's Asia Cup hero Tilak Varma has suffered an abdomen injury, which could rule him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. More than that, India would be worried about his availability for the T20 World Cup as the left-hander is a crucial part of the team's line-up in the middle order.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Tilak was in Rajkot to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture for Hyderabad when he felt pain in the abdomen after breakfast on Wednesday morning. He consulted with the doctors at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), who have advised him to undergo surgery which could even rule him out of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start on February 7.

It will take around a month for him to recover if he undergoes a surgery and the mega event in India and Sri Lanka, is getting underway in almost a month. "Tilak faced severe pain in his abdomen today (Wednesday). He was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot, where various scans were done, and reports were sent to doctors at the COE.

"Doctors have advised him to undergo surgery, which will take three to four week for him to recover. Chances of playing the entire T20I against New Zealand looks bleak," a source in the BCCI said.

Shreyas Iyer declared fit, Hardik to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy today

Meanwhile, India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit for the upcoming series against New Zealand. He had suffered a spleen injury during the Australia tour last year in October and underwent a minor procedure too. He was selected in the Indian team, subject to fitness and the middle-order batter batted without any visible discomfort in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh a couple of days ago. He is also set to feature in the final league stage clash of the tournament today.

In another development, Hardik Pandya is also set to play for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today against Chandigarh. He smashed 133 runs against Vidarbha in his previous appearance in the competition but has been kept away from the New Zealand ODI series to keep him fresh for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read