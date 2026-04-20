'Getting better': LSG skipper Rishabh Pant gives an update on his injury after his side's loss to PBKS

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants, despite putting up a good fight in the 29th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, failed to move past Punjab Kings. The two sides locked horns in Mullanpur on April 19, and batting first, Punjab posted a total of 254 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Lucknow were only able to post 200 as Punjab won the game by 54 runs, maintaining their brilliant form in the tournament. After the game, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant came forward and gave an update on his injury as well.

It is worth noting that Pant injured himself while playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently. Attempting to play against Josh Hazlewood, Pant had a delivery hit his left elbow, which resulted in him walking out with the physio.

“I think the left hand is getting better, but I got a new tattoo (injury on the right hand) today, so I think something to look forward for me again,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pant reflected on the loss as well

Furthermore, Pant talked about what went wrong for Lucknow in the clash. He opined how difficult it is to point out one area and how they are looking to take positives out of the game for now.

“See, it's difficult to point out one area because, bowlers have been putting up a nice show, but at the same time, there are areas of concern. But there were some positives for us also to work around. There was some glimpse of batting, what we talked about. Definitely look to take some positives, but at the same time, as a team, we're going to do well each and every match,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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