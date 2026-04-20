Ayush Mhatre and MS Dhoni injury update: CSK youngster to miss few games, no clarity on veteran's comeback

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings rising star Ayush Mhatre is set to miss a few games after suffering a hamstring injury during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18. Mhatre pulled up his hamstring during the second innings of the clash, after attempting a quick double with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The 18-year-old youngster needed the attention of the physio before getting dismissed on the next delivery. Speaking on Mhatre, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey revealed the extent of the injury. "Obviously, a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us,” Hussey said in the post-match press conference.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Mhatre is set to undergo scans for his injury on April 20 to determine the extent of it. Meanwhile, Hussey hinted at Mhatre missing some games. "He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well, their side. We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys,” Hussey said.

No clarity on Dhoni

The Cricbuzz report further added that there is no clarity on the return of MS Dhoni in the team. Dhoni has not played a single game this season due to his calf injury. Hussey stated he is "Not really, I'm not sure" of Dhoni's possible return. "He's progressing nicely with his rehab, and I'm happy with how he's batting."

"It's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he'll need to be able to run quick singles and twos. He just needs to build confidence in his running and improve his speed. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans."

Dhoni has travelled to Mumbai with the team as CSK will play against MI next. However, he had also travelled to Hyderabad for the SRH game but did not play.