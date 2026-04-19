Iran to back out of ceasefire 2.0 talks in Pakistan, cites US' 'unrealistic demands', Hormuz blockade

New Delhi:

Iran has announced that it will not take part in the planned second round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad, reported the state media. The decision comes just days before the current ceasefire deadline, raising fresh doubts about whether tensions can be contained.

Iran has blamed Washington for the breakdown in talks, accusing it of making “unrealistic demands” and frequently changing its position.Officials in Tehran also pointed to the continued US naval blockade around its ports, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement and a key reason behind pulling out of negotiations.

Iran’s stinging attack on US approach

At a high-level meeting, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref sharply criticised the US approach, describing it as inconsistent and confusing. He said the US was sending mixed signals talking about peace on one hand while increasing pressure on the other making meaningful dialogue difficult.

Just hours before Iran’s announcement, US President Donald Trump had said American officials would travel to Islamabad for talks, raising hopes of a possible breakthrough. Security in Pakistan’s capital had already been tightened in anticipation of the meeting. However, Iran’s sudden withdrawal has now cast serious doubt over the entire process.

Trump’s growing threats

The situation became more tense after Trump issued a strong warning, saying the US could target key infrastructure in Iran if a deal is not reached. He stated that power plants and bridges could be destroyed if Tehran refuses what he called a “fair deal,” adding further strain to already fragile relations.

Despite earlier back-channel efforts, both sides remain far apart on major issues. These include Iran’s nuclear programme, its regional influence, and control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high, with reports of ships being stuck at both ends of the crucial oil route. The waterway is vital for global energy supply, and any disruption could have far-reaching economic effects.

Also Read: 'Fair deal or force': Trump threatens Iran as US team heads to Pakistan for second round of talks