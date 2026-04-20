Iran launches drones on US warships after attack on vessel in Gulf of Oman

Tehran:

Responding to the American military for attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones at US forces operating in the region, reported local media on Monday.

The local media said an Iranian vessel was targeted by US forces in the Gulf of Oman. However, the US forces were forced to retreat due to the "timely presence and rapid response" of the IRGC naval units, it added.

The development has taken place amid the US imposing a naval blockade of Iran following the failure of talks in Pakistan's Islamabad. As per President Donald Trump, the vessel was identified as 'TOUSKA' and it was taken into US custody because of its "prior history of illegal activity".

"We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board!" he posted on his Truth Social account.

Iran confirms attacks, vows swift response

Confirming the attack on the Iranian vessel, Tehran has vowed swift response against the "armed piracy" of the US military. It is worth noting that Iran has already closed the Strait of Hormuz through which nearly one-fifth of world's oil and liquefied natural gas transits after Trump's blockade. It has said that the Hormuz will remain closed if the US does not lift the blockade.

"The aggressive America, by violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy, attacked one of Iran's commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman by firing upon it and disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck of the mentioned vessel," the Iranian military said in a statement.

Second round of talks canceled?

Iran has also refused to participate in the second round of talks, which were likely to be organised in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Islamic Republic has blamed "excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions" by the US for skipping the talks.

Notably, the rejection came after Trump said a US delegation is heading to Pakistan for the negotiations. Although there was a confusion on who was leading the delegation, as earlier Trump said JD Vance was not a part of it, while the White House later confirmed that the US Vice President will be heading the team for the second round of negotiations.

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