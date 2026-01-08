Lungi Ngidi, picked by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026, creates history, picks first ever hat-trick in SA20: Watch The 16th match of the SA20 2025-26 witnessed history as Lungi Ngidi of Pretoria Capitals registered the first ever hattrick in the tournament. He dismissed David Wiese, Sunil Narine and Gerald Coetzee on consecutive deliveries to help his side defend 201 runs.

Durban:

Pretoria Capitals registered their second win of the ongoing SA20 season on Wednesday (January 7) as they defeated Durban Super Giants by 15 runs. Shai Hope hogged the limelight with a brilliant unbeaten century with the bat, but by the end of the match, it was Lungi Ngidi who made the headlines by picking up the first-ever hat-trick in the history of SA20.

He did so in the 18th over of the innings as the match was interestingly poised, with the Super Giants needing 44 runs off the last three overs. Ngidi came back into the attack to deliver the final over of his spell and showcased his variations as he sent back David Wiese, Sunil Narine and Gerald Coetzee off consecutive deliveries to create history.

Jos Buttler, playing on 74, was left stranded at the other end watching all the drama unfold, and Ngidi's over more or less ended the hopes of a win for the Super Giants. Even though Buttler managed to churn out 22 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 18 runs off the final over, the Super Giants were bundled out with the England batter trying to farm the strike.

Ngidi's hat-trick eventually proved to be the difference as the Capitals held their nerve to register a crucial win. Notably, this was the first game where Ngidi picked up wickets this season and he would be keen on continuing to do the same for the rest of the season. The fast bowler is also set to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 and his franchise would be delighted to see him create history in SA20.

Shai Hope registers highest score of SA20 history

While Ngidi created history with the ball, his teammate Shai Hope had earlier registered the highest individual score of SA20 history. Opening the innings, he smacked a brilliant century and also remained unbeaten on 118 runs off 69 deliveries with nine fours and as many sixes to his name. On the back of his stunning knock, Pretoria Capitals posted 201 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets which proved just enough, eventually.

