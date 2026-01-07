Shai Hope creates history in SA20, registers highest score in tournament Shai Hope registered a huge milestone during Pretoria Capitals' clash against Durban Super Giants in the SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. Hope has hit the highest score in the history of the tournament.

Shai Hope etched his name into the history books during Pretoria Capitals' clash against Durban Super Giants in the SA20 on Wednesday, January 7.

Hope, the West Indies star, put up a batting show during his team's sixth clash in the tournament at Kingsmead, Durban. Playing in his 200th T20 match, Hope smashed 118 from 69 balls to put up a blistering show after his team was sent in to bat first.

He slammed nine fours and nine sixes in his knock that came at a strike rate of 171.01. Meanwhile, Hope has created history as he has registered the highest score in the history of SA20.

Hope broke the previous record held by former Capitals player Kyle Verreynne, who had scored an unbeaten 116 off 52 balls against MI Cape Town in February 2024.

Highest individual scores in SA20:

1 - Shai Hope: 118* vs Durban Super Giants

2 - Kyle Verreyne: 116* vs MI Cape Town

3 - Faf du Plessis: 113* vs Durban Super Giants

4 - Ryan Rickelton: 113 vs Durban Super Giants

5 - Jordan Hermann: 106* vs MI Cape Town

Coming to the match, Hope's 118* helped Capitals post a strong total of 201/4. Durban Super Giants had won the toss.

"We are going to bowl. Weather around, the wicket here was challenging last time, not exactly sure how it’ll play, so we’ll chase. The pitych looks a lot better – three changes for us today. Etahn Bosch misses out and Devon Conway has left. We’ve had a start-stop start, the rhythmn hasn’t been great, but hopefully we’ll get a good result today. We see the competition starting now and we’ll look to win the next 5 games," DSG captain Aiden Markram said at the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well, but hopewfully we’ll get a good score on the board. It does look a bit tacky, could do a bit. Durban is always home for me, but just a change of colours. Three changes for us as well," Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj said.