Kia Carens Clavis gets benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh in August 2026: Check model-wise offers

New Delhi:

Kia India is rolling out some solid deals across its lineup this August 2026. If you are looking at the Carens Clavis, you can save up to Rs 1.2 lakh, while the bigger Carnival comes with benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. There is a mix of cash discounts, loyalty perks, special corporate deals, and exchange or scrappage bonuses, depending on which model you pick.

These offers can change based on the car’s model year, the specific variant, or even the city you are in. Always double-check with your local Kia dealer so you know exactly what you are getting before you book.

Let’s break it down:

For the Carens Clavis, Kia is giving benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh this month

If you go for an MY26 model, you get a Rs 10,000 cash discount

A loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000

A corporate offer worth up to Rs 15,000

And up to Rs 30,000 off if you trade in or scrap your old car.

The MY25 models are even more tempting: cash discounts can go as high as Rs 75,000, plus the same loyalty and exchange bonuses- though there is no corporate offer for these. Only the turbo-petrol MY25 versions get a free extended warranty.

Pricing for the Carens Clavis ranges from Rs 11.27 lakh to Rs 21.67 lakh, putting it up against cars like the Maruti XL6.

The Carnival gets the highest benefit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. MY26 models get exchange or scrappage bonuses of up to Rs 1 lakh and a corporate benefit of Rs 50,000. For MY25, there’s a Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus. The Carnival sits at the top of Kia’s ICE range, with prices at Rs 59.65 lakh.

Carens Clavis EV

If you are eyeing the Carens Clavis EV, you can get up to Rs 55,000 off. The MY26 EVs get a Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus, a corporate offer up to Rs 15,000, and a Rs 20,000 exchange/scrappage benefit. For MY25, only the extended-range versions get those loyalty and scrappage perks. Prices start at Rs 18.04 lakh and go up to Rs 25 lakh, competing with the BYD eMAX 7.

Kia Syros

For the Kia Syros, benefits reach up to Rs 50,000. MY26 versions get a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 corporate offer, and a Rs 20,000 exchange or scrappage benefit. MY25 models get the best exchange bonus—up to Rs 50,000. The Syros is priced between Rs 8.42 lakh and Rs 15.82 lakh, and it’s up against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza.

Kia Sonet

If you want a Sonet, Kia’s most affordable option, there are benefits of up to Rs 45,000. MY26 buyers get a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 corporate benefit, and a Rs 20,000 scrappage offer. MY25 is limited to just the scrappage bonus. Prices go from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 14.37 lakh and the Sonet competes with the Tata Nexon and Skoda Kushaq.

Kia Seltos

Moving to the Seltos, the second-gen version comes with up to Rs 40,000 in benefits, which includes a Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 20,000 scrappage offer. First-gen Seltos buyers only get the scrappage benefit. Pricing for the second-gen is Rs 11 lakh to Rs 21.82 lakh, and it’s in a crowded midsize SUV segment with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, and a bunch more.

Kia Carens

Finally, the standard Carens gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000. MY26 buyers can get a corporate deal up to Rs 15,000 and a Rs 20,000 exchange or scrappage bonus. For MY25, it’s just the scrappage offer. Carens prices fall between Rs 11.02 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh, and it’s a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion.

Most of Kia’s lineup is included in these August offers, except for the EV6 and EV9. The biggest savings are still with the Carnival and Carens Clavis, but the Syros, Sonet, Seltos, and Carens all get their own deals too.

Overall, the offers change based on where you are, which year and variant you want, and what’s left in stock. Don’t assume—call your local Kia dealer to nail down the exact benefit before you buy. That way, you don’t miss out on the best deal for you.

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