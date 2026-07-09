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2026 Land Rover Defender updated with new Vertex variant, AI assistant and 6-Seat layout

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Land Rover has unveiled the updated 2026 Defender range with a host of upgrades, including a new urban-focused Vertex variant, refreshed styling elements, additional colour options, a new AI-powered voice assistant, and a six-seat configuration for the Defender 110.

Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender Image Source : Land Rover
Noida:

Land Rover just gave the Defender a major refresh for 2026, and honestly, it’s more than a standard facelift. The biggest news? There’s a new Vertex variant built with city driving in mind, but it does not lose the tough, go-anywhere vibe the Defender is famous for.

You can already order the revamped line-up worldwide, and first deliveries should kick off later this year. Land Rover’s planning to bring the 2026 Defender to India too, but we’re still waiting for a date.

New Defender Vertex variant gets exclusive styling updates

The new Vertex edition is available for the Defender 90, 110, and 130, and it is said to be the first non-Octa version to get such significant exterior updates.

The Vertex variant features the following:

  • Larger front grille
  • Redesigned front and rear bumpers
  • Carpathian Grey bumper finishes
  • Updated fog lamp design
  • Yellow brake calipers and recovery points
  • Body-coloured side cladding and sills
  • Gloss Black roof spoiler

More exterior colours and customisation options added

There are 5 colours to choose from:

  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black
  • Woolstone Green
  • Borasco Grey
  • Carpathian Grey
  • And a special Patagonia white matt

And if you are finicky about scratches and dings, Land Rover now offers paint protection films with self-healing properties—so regular scuffs and stone chips never become a headache.

Interior updates include AI voice assistant

It indeed looks like a tech-forward car as there is a new ‘Hey Land Rover’ AI-powered voice assistant that lets you control a bunch of vehicle features just by talking. Add the Technology Pack, and you get goodies like a head-up display, Meridian surround sound, a digital rear-view mirror that’s camera-based, and even a domestic power outlet. Interior finishes for the Vertex are upscale—think Windsor Leather, Forged Textile, and Ultrafabrics.

Defender 110 gets new 6-seat configuration

On the practical side, the Defender 110 now offers a true six-seat layout. The usual bench is swapped out for comfy captain’s chairs, complete with more side support, armrests, a manual recline, and handier access to the third row. There’s more space in back and extra storage between the seats. Vertex 90 and 110 models score three-zone climate, cabin air purification, and a power socket, while the Defender 130 stretches out with four-zone climate control.

New engines added, Defender Octa Power reduced

When it comes to engines, there’s a new 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol pumping out 380hp and 550Nm of torque. In some markets, the older 2.0-litre four-cylinder is gone, replaced by a slightly detuned 3.0-litre six with 300hp and 470Nm. The high-performance Defender Octa isn’t immune to change: tougher emissions laws mean the twin-turbo V8 now makes 540hp (down from 635), but torque sticks at 750Nm. That means 0-100km/h takes 4.4 seconds instead of 3.8—but Land Rover promises the new exhaust sounds even meaner. The old 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol is out in most markets, too.

Overall, this 2026 Defender update is not just a surface-level glow-up, but it is a deeper, smarter, and more customisable SUV for drivers who want style, power, and tech.

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