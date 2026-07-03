Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition revealed with exclusive design updates and new features

New Delhi:

Land Rover, one of the most premium SUV car manufacturers, has expanded its Discovery SUV lineup by bringing in the 'Landmark' edition in the Indian market. The new premium stands somewhere between the entry-level S and flagship Tempest variants. It further focuses on cosmetic enhancements and premium features while having the same powerful diesel engine. Although the new variant has been listed on the Land Rover India website, the company has not unleashed the official price (by the time of writing).

Along with the Landmark Edition, Land Rover has also refreshed the Discovery range with new exterior color options added, updated alloy wheels, and additional safety technology for enhanced protection during the longer driving sessions.

Discovery Landmark Edition gets exclusive design updates

The major highlight of the new Landmark Edition is its exclusive Tasman Blue metallic paint, which has been inspired by the original Clearwater Blue colour, debuted with the first-generation Discovery in 1989.

The SUV also comes with several unique exterior styling elements, including a Graphite Atlas finish on the front grille, front fender vents, and Discovery lettering at the front and rear. The front and rear skid plates receive a contrasting Carpathian Grey finish, further enhancing their rugged appearance.

Adding to its exclusive identity are Landmark mountain logos, which appear on the illuminated scuff plates, center console, circular B-pillar inserts, and puddle lamp projections.

Premium cabin with additional comfort features

Inside, things feel even more upscale. Think brushed aluminum trim with stamped Landmark branding, plus Tech Velour faux suede across the dashboard and doors—definitely a step up in plushness. Passengers can stretch out under a panoramic sunroof or keep drinks cool in the center console fridge, so long drives are a little more civilized.

Discovery tempest also receives updates

The Tempest trim gets an update too. Now you can choose an exclusive Borasco Grey paint job, and every Tempest comes wrapped in a matte protective film to shield the paint. Across the lineup, 21-inch alloys in Dark Agate Grey add some street presence, and there’s a new driver attention monitoring system to keep you sharp behind the wheel.

Engine and off-road capability remain unchanged

Under all that sheet metal, nothing’s changed. You still get the trusted 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, pushing out 350hp and a hefty 700Nm of torque.

It’s mated to an 8-speed automatic and uses Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, so it’s just as ready for rugged trails as it is for the daily commute.

If you are the adventurous type or just like knowing you could be, the Discovery still wades through 900mm of water and hauls up to 3,500kg.

With the Landmark Edition, Land Rover wants to offer something that breaks away from the pack—more style, more features, and that familiar Discovery strength- tightening its grip on the premium SUV market in India.