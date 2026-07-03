Skoda Kodiaq RS launched at Rs 66.99 lakh: First batch sold out in just 6 minutes

New Delhi:

Skoda just fired up the Indian market with the launch of the Kodiaq RS, slapping on an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 66.99 lakh. This makes it their most expensive SUV here, sitting at a full Rs. 20 lakh above the top-end Kodiaq Selection L&K. That did not stop buyers, though, as the first 50 cars sold out within 6-minutes after bookings opened on June 22. Right now, Skoda hasn’t said if they’ll bring in more.

Skoda Kodiaq: Price and variants

The Kodiaq lineup in India now includes four variants:

Lounge: Rs. 36.99 lakh

Sportline: Rs. 44.99 lakh

Selection L&K: Rs. 46.99 lakh

Kodiaq RS: Rs. 66.99 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom.)

More powerful engine and faster performance

First off, it packs a serious punch with a 2.0-litre EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, putting out 265hp and 400Nm. That’s 61hp and 80Nm more than the regular Kodiaq. Power gets sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed DSG, and Skoda says the RS goes from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds—the fastest Skoda ever in India.

It’s not just about raw speed, as the Kodiaq RS is loaded with tech like Progressive Steering (which adjusts steering effort on the fly) and Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, giving you 15 different suspension settings.

The idea is to give you sporty handling when you want it, comfort when you do not.

Sportier design with premium features

Looks-wise, the RS stands out with 20-inch alloys, those bright RS badges, a bigger roof spoiler, blacked-out details everywhere (grille, mirrors, roof rails, window surrounds), and dual stainless-steel exhaust tips.

Step inside, and you will get RS logos stitched into the seats, red-contrast stitching across the cabin, and fancy metallic trim.

There’s a huge 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, power front seats that heat, cool, massage, and remember your preferences, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Safety is serious, too, with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full ADAS suite.

Colour choices cover Velvet Red, Magic Black, Moon White, and Steel Grey.

Rivals in India

When it comes to rivals, the big name is the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. It’s locally made and costs less at Rs. 46.99 lakh, but the Kodiaq RS has more power, better suspension tech, and leans harder into the performance-SUV vibe. For buyers chasing excitement and luxury in a seven-seater, the Kodiaq RS sits at the top of Skoda’s game.