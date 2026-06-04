Tata Avinya EVs get major tech upgrade: Premium electric cars to use Chery-JLR freelander platform

New Delhi:

Tata Motors is changing up its game plan for its premium Avinya electric vehicles. Instead of using Jaguar Land Rover’s EMA platform like they first intended, Tata’s moving to the Freelander EV platform developed by Chery-JLR. This isn’t just a swap for the sake of it, as it is a smart play to cut development costs, speed up production, and really push Tata’s presence in India’s premium EV market.

Tata Avinya X to bee the first model in 2027

The first car out of the gate will be the Avinya X, code-named P2. Originally, Tata wanted to launch the P1 first, but now the spotlight’s on the Avinya X. Expect to see engineering prototypes by the end of the year and a full commercial launch in 2027. By building on the Freelander platform, Tata gets a reliable, scalable electric vehicle foundation without reinventing the wheel.

Why Tata Motors changed its EV platform strategy?

Basically, making JLR’s EMA platform work for Avinya’s expected volume and price range was turning into a money pit. The Freelander platform lets Tata focus on software, connected tech, localization, and customer experience, all while tapping into a proven EV setup. Tata’s teams in India, China, and the UK are all hands on deck, tweaking electronics, software, and vehicle systems to fit Indian roads and what Indian drivers actually want.

Battery packs likely between 65kWh and 80kWh

On the battery front, the Avinya range will likely pack batteries between 65kWh and 80kWh—a nice sweet spot balancing range, weight, and affordability. Tata’s own battery operation, Agratas, is still in the picture for long-term plans, but, for now, expect the early Avinya models to use batteries from existing suppliers until local production ramps up.

Closer collaboration between Tata Motors and JLR

This whole project is also deepening the cooperation between Tata Motors and JLR. Over the past couple of years, their teams have been teaming up on engineering, sourcing, software, and electrification tech. That shared effort should keep development costs down while giving Tata’s engineers access to JLR’s global know-how.

Production to take place in Tamil Nadu

Production will happen at the new TMPV-JLR facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. Local automotive suppliers around Chennai and Ranipet are set to play a big role in bringing the Avinya to life, especially as Tata boosts localisation and aims to drive down costs even further. That plant can handle around 30,000 vehicles a year right now.

Tata Motors confirms 2027 launch

Tata officially says the Avinya lineup will be a global premium EV brand, built on multiple scalable platforms, combining global tech partnerships with in-house engineering to deliver that luxury electric experience.

The first Avinya SUV lands in 2027, made in India, riding on the Freelander platform, and Tata is betting that it will set a new benchmark for premium electric vehicles in the country.