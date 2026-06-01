VinFast partners with ChargeZone to build nationwide charging network to strengthen EV plans in India

New Delhi:

VinFast is getting serious about India, and it is not just about cars; rather, they are landing on charging infrastructure. Their in-house charging arm, V-Green, just struck a major deal with ChargeZone and claimed to be one of India’s top EV charging companies. Together, they are building a dedicated network for VinFast customers all over the country.

Dedicated charging network for VinFast owners

This is VinFast’s first charging partnership with an Indian company, and it’s a big move as they gear up for their EV launches here. V-Green will scout out the right spots and plan out the network’s growth. ChargeZone: They will handle the nuts and bolts: deploying, operating, and maintaining each station. The goal is pretty clear: no one wants to buy an electric car if they cannot charge it easily. VinFast and ChargeZone want to fix that.

First charging station opens in Gujarat

Their first co-branded station just opened in Vadodara, Gujarat, right next to a VinFast dealership at Mangla Trade Hub. The site uses a 60kW DC fast charger with dual-gun tech, so two cars can charge at once. That means less waiting and more convenience for drivers. And this is just the start, especially as VinFast’s lineup grows in India.

15 Stations already operational

The rollout is already gaining momentum, and at present, there are 15 VinFast-ChargeZone stations running in different parts of the country. This is just phase one, laying the groundwork for what comes next.

100 More charging stations planned

V-Green and ChargeZone says that they will put up around 100 more charging stations in the next six months. They are aiming for big cities, busy highways, and major travel routes, so charging your EV on the road should get a whole lot easier.

Strengthening India's EV ecosystem

V-Green are not new to this game; they already have about 150,000 charging ports back in Vietnam and have started expanding in places like Indonesia and the Philippines. ChargeZone brings its own heavy-hitting experience, operating over 15,000 charging points in India and the UAE.

All this matters because, as VinFast moves deeper into the Indian market, the partnership should make EV ownership a more realistic option for people. More charging stations mean fewer worries and, hopefully, more folks switching to electric. That’s a real boost for India’s electric mobility future.