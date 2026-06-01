Toyota Ebella EV launched in India at Rs 23.60 lakh, offers up to 543km range

New Delhi:

Toyota has just launched the top-end E3 version of the Ebella electric SUV in India, which is reportedly priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch has drawn a lot of buzz as everyone has been waiting for it since Toyota teased it earlier with a showcase. It’s basically Toyota’s take on the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, but with some unique styling and tech tweaks that set it apart.

Toyota Ebella Price and BaaS option

If you have been eyeing this EV, bookings have actually been open since January 2026. For now, only the flagship E3 gets its price revealed at Rs 23.60 lakh, while the entry-level E1 and mid-range E2 variants will get their price tags a little later.

Toyota’s not just sticking to the standard sales model, either. They have rolled out a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Buying under BaaS means you pay only Rs 15.25 lakh upfront for the car and then subscribe to the battery for Rs 4.99 per kilometre. It lowers the initial cost, which is pretty handy for buyers who want flexibility.

If you compare it to the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, the same-spec Toyota costs about Rs 3.60 lakh more—Maruti’s version sits at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery pack, performance and range

The Ebella offers two battery pack setups.

The base E1 gets a 49kWh battery that claims up to 440km range.

The E2 and E3 step it up with a bigger 61kWh battery, putting the range at a solid 543km on a full charge.

Power-wise, the smaller battery outputs 144hp, and the larger pack boosts that to 174hp. Torque stays the same across the range at 193Nm, and all versions run on front-wheel drive.

Exterior design and colour options

Design-wise, you will notice Toyota gave the Ebella some distinct tweaks up front: there are sharp, triangular LED headlamps, crisp segmented DRLs, a closed-off grille, and a unique bumper.

Even the 18-inch alloy wheels are exclusive, helping it stand out from the Maruti e-Vitara. Buyers get to pick from five monotone colours and four dual-tone combos, like Cafe White, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, and Enticing Silver.

Premium interior and features

The Ebella’s cabin sports a stylish dual-tone look with plenty of features that actually justify the price. There’s a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a JBL sound system, ambient lighting, and even sliding and reclining rear seats for extra comfort.

Safety and rivals

It comes with seven airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and an electronic parking brake. The E3 adds Level 2 ADAS tech, with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Toyota’s after-sales promise includes an 8-year battery warranty and a buyback offer that guarantees you 60 per cent of the value back, which should reassure long-term buyers.

On the competition front, the Ebella’s stepping into the ring with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the soon-to-arrive VinFast VF6.

Overall, between its long range, tech-heavy interior, and Toyota’s solid brand reputation, the Ebella is going straight for the premium EV crown in India. If you’re looking for an electric SUV that covers all the bases, this one deserves a closer look.