Renault Bigster 7-seater SUV coming to India in 2027: Strong hybrid engine, features and expected price

Renault is gearing up for a big move in India with the Bigster SUV, set to hit the market in 2027. First shown as a Dacia at the Paris Motor Show, this midsize, three-row SUV will arrive with Renault’s badge and aims squarely at families. It will support flexible seating- with 6 or 7 seats, along with captain chairs or bench layouts and plenty of tech, including strong hybrid power and a turbo-petrol engine. It will go head-to-head with rivals like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Renault Bigster: Design and dimensions

The Bigster is a sizable machine, stretching about 4.6 metres. It is basically a beefed-up Duster, with a practical edge. Backed by a 2,700mm wheelbase, you get solid room for both seating arrangements. Design-wise, the car will come with:

Y-shaped LED lights

A bold front skid plate

Blocky wheel arches

Flat hood

Chunky roof rails

Also, it rides high with 210mm ground clearance, and so it will not flinch at rough roads.

Renault Bigster engine options

Under the hood, Renault plans two options.

First up, a strong hybrid system pairing a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery.

This setup punches out 160hp and 172Nm of torque, channelled through a multi-mode clutchless automatic.

The other pick is a 1.3-litre HR13 turbo-petrol engine, also delivering 160hp but with a bigger 270Nm torque kick.

Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Cabin features and safety equipment

Step inside and the Bigster promises plenty: a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and electric driver-seat adjustment. Folks in the third row do not get left out, as it has dedicated AC vents, USB Type-C ports and backrests with recline.

Talking about safety, the car comes with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS make the list. Exact features might change a bit depending on the variant.

Expected price and rivals

Renault expects to launch the Bigster in India around early 2027, with prices likely between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). If it comes with the hybrid engine, it could shake up the segment for folks tired of old-school petrol and diesel three-row SUVs. Still, Renault has not locked in the final launch date, features and pricing, so we will have to stay tuned.

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