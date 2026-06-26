Porsche 911 GT4 R race car was unveiled with 4.0-litre boxer engine ahead of 2027 debut

New Delhi:

Porsche has just unleashed its latest track weapon for racing customers: the 911 GT4 R. This car is a big deal for the brand—it’s the very first time Porsche has built a GT4 race car off the iconic 911 platform, not the Cayman. That means more power, sharper tech, and a major leap forward for teams who want to compete at the sharp end of GT4 racing.

Set for its racing debut in the 2027 season, the 911 GT4 R will hit circuits all over the world, from Europe to North America to Asia.

First GT4 race car based on the 911

Till now, Porsche’s GT4 was focused on the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Swapping to the 911 platform really changes the game. It gives private teams a car with better handling, bigger performance potential, a wider track, and much smarter electronics than anything the Cayman-based models offered. With this move, Porsche is doubling down on its commitment to worldwide GT4 competition.

Powerful 4.0-litre boxer engine

The Porsche 911 GT4 R is powered by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, derived from the proven 911 Cup race car. In unrestricted form, the engine produces:

520PS (around 513bhp)

470Nm of torque

However, under GT4 regulations, the luxury car will compete under the Balance of Performance (BoP) system, which is known to equalise the competition between different manufacturers available under this range.

It further use air restrictors, and the output is reduced to approximately the following:

430PS (around 424bhp)

Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters and a four-disc racing clutch for rapid gear changes.

Built for competitive racing

The 911 GT4 R has been engineered specifically for professional and customer racing teams.

Key performance highlights include:

Adjustable rear wing with 11 aerodynamic settings

Dual-adjustable racing dampers

Wider chassis for improved stability

Three selectable spring-rate options

GT4-compliant five-bolt racing wheels

Racing suspension designed for different circuit conditions

These features will enable the teams to fine-tune the car for maximum performance, depending on track layout and championship regulations.

Lightweight construction and advanced technology

Weight was a huge focus in development—Porsche shaved grams everywhere it could, using natural-fibre-reinforced plastic for the doors, engine cover, cockpit pieces, and aero parts. The stuff lowers mass and boosts efficiency but will not fall apart after a wheel-to-wheel battle.

Designed for customer motorsport

Inside, the cockpit means business: a sharp 10.3-inch digital display, built-in GPS, a pro-grade data logger, and an adjustable ballast system to keep everything within GT4 rules. These tools let teams watch every metric, so making smart strategy calls during a race isn’t a guessing game.

2027 Racing debut

GT4 racing has exploded in popularity because it’s more affordable than GT3, and Porsche has been at the centre of it since 2016 with over 1,500 Cayman-based GT4 cars built for teams around the globe. But the 911 GT4 R is the next step—a blend of 911 legend and serious GT4 know-how.

When it hits the grid in 2027, expect the 911 GT4 R to come out swinging: powerful motor, built-for-purpose chassis, advanced technology, and that classic Porsche DNA. It’s designed to help racing customers chase podiums and keep the Porsche name strong in GT4 competition worldwide.