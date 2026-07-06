Kia to launch new EV and Hybrid SUV in July; Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid expected

New Delhi:

Kia India is gearing up for a big July launch, as the company just dropped a teaser video for two new electrified SUVs. Out of the two cars, one is expected to be a full EV and the other to pack a hybrid powertrain, with both models hitting the market in the second half of July 2026.

If you have kept an eye on Kia’s earlier statements (especially during Global Investor Day), you probably guessed what’s coming. All signs point to the Syros EV and Sorento Hybrid making their debut in India. The company made it clear India’s a top priority for these launches.

Kia Syros EV likely to be the brand's most affordable electric SUV

Kia Syros EV: This is said to be one which will be an electric take on the new Syros SUV, and test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads. So Kia is not hiding much. While the overall look will stay pretty close to the regular Syros, expect some nods to its electric DNA: a tweaked front end, more aerodynamic wheels, and a few flashy details unique to the EV.

Inside, the Syros EV looks set to raise the bar on features with:

A big touchscreen

Digital cluster

All the latest connected tech

Wireless charging

Ventilated seats

Plenty of safety gear

Battery, range and expected price

As for what’s under the hood (or floor, technically), Kia has not revealed much. But all hints point to it sharing batteries with the global Hyundai Inster EV, likely choosing between a 42kWh and 49kWh pack.

Claimed range sits around 369km, which is plenty for city life and highway runs. Pricing is expected to land between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), making this Kia’s most affordable electric SUV in India. Its main rivals: Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and other compact electric contenders.

Kia is strengthening its electrified portfolio

Now for the second SUV. That teaser almost certainly shows off the Sorento Hybrid—a premium, three-row SUV that already sells abroad. Sources say the Indian version’s codenamed MQ4i, and it’ll likely come with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine. Whether Kia sticks to the “Sorento” name for India or not, the SUV will slot above the Seltos. Globally, it measures about 4.8 meters long, offers three rows, and is packed with upmarket features—including a pile of driver assistance tech.

Sorento Hybrid: Price in India

Pricing for the Sorento Hybrid should start around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). When it arrives, it’s going to compete directly with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO and any other big, hybrid, three-row SUVs heading to the Indian market.

With these two models, Kia’s pushing hard to grow its electrified lineup in India. Syros EV will woo buyers looking for an entry-level electric SUV, while the Sorento Hybrid should appeal to families wanting a tech-laden, fuel-efficient premium SUV. More specs, features, and pricing will roll out at the official launch later this month.