Emraan Hashmi denies playing Mehmood in biopic, clarifies he was never approached

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has clarified that he is not playing veteran actor and comedian Mehmood in a biopic. The actor addressed the reports on Instagram, stating that he has not been approached for the film and is not associated with the project.

Sharing a statement on his Instagram Story and X, Emraan wrote, 'Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it.'

His statement comes after reports claimed that he had been linked to a project based on Mehmood's life. Emraan's clarification rules out his involvement, at least based on the information he has shared publicly.

Mehmood's contribution to Indian cinema

Mehmood was one of Hindi cinema's most prominent comic actors, with a career spanning more than four decades. He has worked in over 300 movies, and he gained recognition as an actor who excelled in comedy, unique behaviour, and supportive characters.

Some of his most famous movies are Padosan, Pyaar Kiye Jaa, Gumnaam, Bhoot Bungla, Bombay to Goa, Kunj Bihari, Do Phool, and Humjoli. His acting in the character of Bhola in Padosan along with Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar, and Saira Banu is still one of his most appreciated works.

Mehmood was also a filmmaker, producer and singer. He directed films including Bhoot Bungla, Kunwara Baap and Sabse Bada Rupaiya, while also contributing to the music and production of several projects.

Mehmood won Filmfare Awards

Mehmood's work was recognised at the Filmfare Awards on several occasions. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Vardaan in 1962 and later won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for Waris in 1969.

He also received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dil Ek Mandir in 1964. His performances helped establish the comic supporting role as an important part of mainstream Hindi cinema.

Emraan Hashmi’s work front

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is set to return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.

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