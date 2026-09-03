Mirzapur: The Movie set to make a box office splash; could surpass Saiyaara and Awarapan 2

After nearly seven years and three successful seasons, Mirzapur is finally making its way to the big screen. The franchise has built a loyal audience on streaming, and the early response to Mirzapur: The Movie suggests that a sizeable section of that audience is ready to watch the story in theatres.

With advance bookings gathering pace, the film could be looking at an opening in the Rs 22–25 crore range, with Rs 25 crore or more possible if spot bookings remain strong on the opening day.

Mirzapur: The Movie advance bookings pick up pace

Mirzapur: The Movie has recorded a strong response in advance bookings ahead of its September 4 release. According to the latest data tracked by Sacnilk, around 1.34 lakh tickets had been sold for the opening day as of Thursday, with the advance gross standing at approximately Rs 3.8 crore, excluding block seats. A separate Sacnilk analysis put ticket sales at around 1.4 lakh, with the advance gross nearing Rs 3.92 crore. The response has been led almost entirely by the Hindi version. Telugu bookings remain comparatively small, highlighting the strength of the franchise in its core Hindi-speaking markets.

The numbers have also risen sharply in the final days before release, suggesting that interest is continuing to build rather than slowing down as the release date approaches. Sacnilk has also projected that the film could target an opening of Rs 25 crore or more if the momentum carries into Friday.

Why spot bookings could make a difference

The advance numbers only tell part of the story. Mirzapur: The Movie has a fan base that extends well beyond the major metropolitan centres, and audiences in smaller cities and towns are often more inclined towards buying tickets closer to the showtime. That could work in the film's favour on the opening day.

Unlike a conventional theatrical franchise led by a major Bollywood star, Mirzapur has spent most of its life as a streaming property. Its theatrical performance will therefore offer an indication of just how effectively a digital-first franchise can convert its established fan base into cinema footfalls.

The strong advance response suggests that the transition is already underway.

Can Mirzapur: The Movie cross Rs 25 crore on day one?

Trade expectations for the film have increased as its advance bookings have accelerated. Earlier estimates had placed its opening-day collection in the Rs 18–20 crore range, but the latest booking trend has pushed expectations higher. A domestic net collection of around Rs 22–25 crore appears to be a realistic target at this stage. If spot bookings add significantly to the advance sales, the film could cross the Rs 25 crore mark.

That would be a notable opening for a film whose theatrical pull comes primarily from a streaming franchise rather than a conventional Bollywood superstar.

Can Mirzapur: The Movie surpass Saiyaara and Awarapan 2?

An opening in the Rs 25 crore range would put Mirzapur: The Movie in strong territory when compared with recent Hindi releases. Saiyaara opened at around Rs 22 crore, while Awarapan 2 reportedly collected Rs 21.50 crore on its first day.

If Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 25 crore, it would comfortably move past both films on the opening-day chart.

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