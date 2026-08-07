Awarapan director Mohit Suri reviews Emraan Hashmi's sequel trailer: 'I've passed the baton'

New Delhi:

In 2007, filmmaker Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi worked together on Awarapan and breathed life into Shivam Pandit and turned it into the sensation that it is today. Almost two years later, Awarapan 2 arrives, a film that features Emraan in the lead role, but with a different director. The film's trailer was released on August 6, and Mohit, who helmed the previous film, has reviewed the trailer.

Mohit Suri reviews Awarapan 2 trailer

Mohit Suri isn't directing the sequel of Awarapan 2. However, he had only words of praise for the film's team and the trailer. He wrote, "This one feels special. Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven’t met in years but still deeply miss. 19 years later, and this movie still matters so much to me. Thank you, @nitinrkakkar , for bringing back something that is so close to my heart and for doing it with so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart. To everyone who has worked on this film — most of you I know, have worked with before, and will continue to work with — you’ve done such a brilliant job. Watching this trailer brought back so many memories."

He continued, "@billysiddiqi , I’m sure you’ve added so much more to this world, things that perhaps we couldn’t do back then. @dishapatani , I am so proud of you buddy !! Like always."

Suri then lauded Emraan Hashmi and producer Vishesh Bhatt. "And last but definitely not the least — my brothers. @therealemraan Emi, my hero — and always, always will be. I’m sure you have given this one your all, like you did to me 18 years back. And my little brother @visheshb7 — I’ve passed on the baton to you, and now I can’t wait for the world to see what magic you have created. Good luck, my brother. Loved the trailer. All the very best to all of you."

"Everyone, go watch Awarapan 2 in cinemas on 14th August. “Toh phir aao… mujhko satao… mujhko rulao”", he concluded. Take a look:

Why isn't Mohit Suri directing Awarapan 2?

While Awarapan 2 has created considerable buzz, filmmaker Mohit Suri did not direct the sequel. In an interview with NDTV, Suri revealed that he was never approached for the project. "I was never actually offered it," he said, adding that he would happily collaborate with Emraan Hashmi again "at the drop of a hat." However, Suri explained that after working on eight films together, he feels any future collaboration should be meaningful. "I have to give him a role; I can't just hustle him into doing some part," he added, noting that such a reunion would probably benefit him more than the actor.

On the work front, Mohit Suri, basking in the success of the 2025 film Saiyaara, has teamed up with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and YRF for an untitled film.

As for Awarapan 2, the film releases on August 14, 2026.

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Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to work together yet again after Saiyaara, Mohit Suri to direct film