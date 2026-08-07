Awarapan 2 villain is a leading Bollywood actress' brother; can you guess who?

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has been creating a buzz ever since its trailer was unveiled on Thursday. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film serves as the sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Disha Patani. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays one of the antagonists, but the trailer also introduced another villain with an interesting Bollywood connection. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Meet Awarapan 2 villain who is a leading Bollywood actress' brother

One of the villains in the upcoming action drama is actor Puran Gabbi, the brother of Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her roles in Jubilee and Bhool Chuk Maaf. Her brother, Puran, is now set to make a major big-screen debut with his negative role.

The makers introduced Puran Gabbi's character, Zorawar, teasing an intense face-off between him and Emraan Hashmi in the Awarapan 2 trailer. Watch the trailer below:

Who is Puran Gabbi?

Haardik Puran Gabbi, better known as Puran Gabbi, is the brother of actress Wamiqa Gabbi. Besides acting, he is also an independent singer and music artist. He has released songs such as Swim and has also worked on films in various crew roles. On the work front, Awarapan 2 marks Puran Gabbi's big-screen debut. He previously appeared in Netflix's crime thriller Black Warrant, where he portrayed the character Ranga.

More about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster and earned a loyal fan following over the years, especially for its songs like Tera Mera Rishta, Toh Phir Aao and others.

Notably, Awarapan 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Mumbai Regional Office of the CBFC after nine edits. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The much-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 cast and characters

Apart from Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Disha Patani as Zara, the film stars Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

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Awarapan 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of release; Emraan Hashmi film's plot and runtime revealed