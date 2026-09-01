'Marriage is a flawed concept': Badshah's old take on relationships resurfaces amid split with wife Isha Rikhi

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have gone their separate ways, five months after their wedding photos went viral. The former couple never posted the photos. Isha's mother took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from their hush-hush wedding, which later went viral.

In a throwback interview, Badshah once shared his take on the concept of marriage, and he called it "flawed". He further added that one must get married only when they are really sure.

What Badshah once shared about marriage

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They even have a daughter together, based in London. Badshah and Jasmine were married for eight years before parting ways in 2020.

In 2024, Badshah was asked if he lost trust and belief in the institution of marriage. He had told The Lallantop, "Marriage is a flawed concept in today's day and age. Some modifications need to be done. There's a lot of pressure. I think one should get married after thinking about it properly and after having a certain amount of maturity."

As per the rapper-singer, the ideal age to get married is 40. "You should get married once you are extremely sure, or else the marriage suffers and the institution of marriage is maligned. A relationship is a duty, a full-time job. To co-exist with someone with an opinion is a full-time job, especially when you are strongly opinionated," Badshah had added.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage

The former couple issued individual statements on their respective Instagram Stories. Badshah's story read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding photos surfaced earlier this year

In March 2026, Isha Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from Isha and Badshah's private wedding ceremony on Instagram. In the photos, Isha was seen wearing a red Punjabi salwar suit with a chooda, kaleera and maang teeka. Badshah, meanwhile, wore an ivory kurta.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha had been in a relationship for nearly four years before getting married. The two reportedly met through a mutual friend.

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