Renault, Mahindra and Volkswagen to launch new sub-4m SUVs in India by 2027: Expectation

New Delhi:

India is preparing itself to get smarter in the coming year, with a sub-4-metre SUV segment.Brands like Renault, Mahindra and Volkswagen are preparing to shake up in with new compact SUVs in India. As per the reports, the upcoming Renault Bridger, Mahindra Vision S and Volkswagen compact SUV will take on popular models like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Renault Bridger to Arrive in 2027

Renault is getting ready to shake up the crowded sub-4m SUV space with the production version of its Bridger Concept. The company said that the new compact SUV will hit the Indian market in 2027—most likely in the first half of the year. There’s a good chance we’ll see its big debut at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

This new SUV sits on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the same one used for the next-generation Duster. The design screams rugged and boxy, with things like an illuminated grille, bold wheel arches, a strong roofline, chunky bumpers, and a spare wheel strapped to the tailgate.

Renault’s confirmed some numbers like:

You get about 400 liters of boot space.

There’s 200 mm of rear knee room.

Under the hood, the SUV will introduce Renault’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine for India.

A strong-hybrid version is in the works.

And down the line, we can expect a pure-electric one too.

Mahindra Vision S to join Scorpio family

Mahindra is reportedly planning on adding the Vision S, which will be the smallest Scorpio launched to date. It is expected sometime in early 2027 (timeline unclear by the time of writing), possibly around Auto Expo 2027.

The Vision S rides on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ platform and has already been testing on Indian roads. As far as looks go, you still get that tough Mahindra vibe but with modern touches—pixel LED lights, L-shaped DRLs, hidden door handles, and a spare wheel at the back.

Tech-wise, it seem to have big upgrades, like:

You can expect Level 2 ADAS features

A dual-screen cockpit

Several engine choices, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Hybrid and electric options are also on the table.

Volkswagen to re-enter sub-4m SUV segment

Volkswagen’s gearing up for a comeback in India’s sub-4m SUV segment in 2027 with a new compact SUV, inspired by the Skoda Kylaq, but with its own spin on styling inside and out.

It runs on the MQB AO IN platform and brings a refreshed look—think redesigned front, new alloy wheels, updated rear gate, and fresh tail-lights.

For power, you will be looking at:

A 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 110 bhp and 178 Nm.

Gearbox choices should include a 6-speed manual or an eight-speed torque-converter automatic.

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