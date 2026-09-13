'13 Indians rescued': Govt condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast, calls for de-escalation in West Asia

Calling for an immediate de-escalation in West Asia, India on Sunday condemned the attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman and said the ship had 14 Indians onboard, of which 13 have been rescued so far, while adding that a search operation remains underway for the missing national.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation, and remains in touch with local authorities and proactively coordinating with them for the rescue operation.

It also thanked the Omani authorities for assisting the rescued Indian nationals.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region," the MEA said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," it added.

PM Modi calls for setting up 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network'

The strike on MT El Gaia earlier in the day is latest of the attacks on merchant vessels in the region. India has been highlighting this and raised concerns over the safety of seafarers. According to the government, 10 Indian seafarers are among the 16 Indians killed since the beginning of the US-Iran war in the region.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit on Saturday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to safeguard sailors facing heightened risks because of global and regional crisis. He said the seafarers play a critical role in the flow of global trade and therefore, their safety must be a priority for everyone.

"Seafarers make a massive contribution to global trade, yet they often find themselves lacking support during difficult times. I propose that we establish a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network'," the Prime Minister had said.

"This would connect the maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries, facilitating assistance with distress alerts, medical aid, family notifications, and evacuations," he added.

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