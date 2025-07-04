Tata Harrier EV bookings open at Rs 21,000: Check variants, range and prices Tata Motors has opened bookings for the all-new Harrier EV in India, with prices starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants and with two battery pack options, the Harrier EV offers up to 627km of range and comes with an AWD drivetrain in the top model.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has officially begun accepting bookings for the highly anticipated Harrier EV, starting July 2, 2025, with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The electric SUV is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in five variants-

Adventure Adventure S Fearless Plus Empowered Empowered AWD.​

Bookings start at Rs 21,000: Prices go up to Rs 30.23 lakh

Bold design with EV-specific touches

While the Harrier EV retains the muscular design of its diesel sibling, it sports several electric-specific updates. These include a closed-off grille, a redesigned front bumper with satin silver vertical slats, and connected LED DRLs.

On the sides, it gets aero-optimised 18-inch alloy wheels for better efficiency. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper give it a clean, futuristic look. Unlike newer Tata models, it continues with conventional door handles.

Tech-loaded interior with Terrain control

Inside, the Harrier EV gets a major tech upgrade with a massive 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a rotary terrain selector offering six off-road modes: Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl, and Custom.

Two battery options, AWD capability, and the longest Tata EV range yet

Built on the acti.ev+ architecture, this is Tata’s first electric SUV with all-wheel drive (AWD). It comes with two battery options:

65 kWh (RWD): 538km range (MIDC)

75 kWh (RWD): 627km range, 235 bhp, 315 Nm

75 kWh (AWD): 622km range, 391 bhp, 504 Nm

This makes the Harrier EV not only Tata’s most powerful EV to date but also one of India’s longest-range electric SUVs.

Set to take on Mahindra and BYD

The Harrier EV is expected to compete with the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3, offering more power, better range, and Tata’s trusted after-sales network.

With deliveries expected to begin later this year, the Harrier EV is a game-changing addition to India’s premium electric SUV market.