Range Rover Sport Electric Revealed: JLR's luxury SUV signals a new era for India's premium EV market

New Delhi:

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has finally pulled the wraps off the Range Rover Sport Electric prototype, giving everyone a clear first look at what’s next for their all-electric luxury SUV game. If you are worried this means the classic V8-powered Range Rover Sport is getting the boot—don’t be. The electric model isn’t a replacement; it’s just another choice alongside the petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options.

The high-end automakers are headed to push hard into the electric space, but they are not tossing the traditional engines just yet. It’s a mix-and-match future as the world inches toward cleaner driving.

A new chapter for Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport has built its name on blending plush interiors, real off-road muscle, and powerful engines. JLR’s new electric version wants to stick with that formula but add an entirely different driving vibe on top of it.

No dramatic styling overhaul:

You are not going to see a dramatic styling overhaul here. Unlike a lot of electric SUVs that go wild with futuristic looks, this one stays true to the Range Rover stylebook—a slightly tweaked front grille, new aerodynamic wheels, and some quiet EV-specific badges, but overall, it's still instantly a Range Rover.

Inside the car, there will be the same kind of first-class materials, luxury fittings, and tech that you have been expecting from today’s Range Rover Sport.

(Image Source : RANGE ROVER)Range Rover Sport Electric

What’s under the hood?

The Range Rover Sport Electric rides on JLR’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and packs an advanced 800V electric platform. And the biggest selling point for the upcoming car is the faster charging and better efficiency.

As per the reports, the car aims at the following specs:

An 118.5 kWh battery pack

Dual motors putting out about 550 PS

Estimated driving range of up to 700 km on a full charge

Lower centre of gravity, so it handles corners better

No official torque numbers yet, but the electric setup should deliver the kind of instant acceleration that actually might leave some V8s playing catch-up.

What does this mean for India’s luxury car scene?

India’s top-end electric vehicle market is still finding its feet, but as more charging stations pop up and buyers warm to EVs, it’s growing fast.

Bringing the Range Rover Sport Electric to India is going to:

Give buyers more luxury electric SUV choices

Push more luxury shoppers toward EVs

Heat up the competition, especially with electric SUVs coming soon from Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW

Help drive India’s longer-term move toward greener cars

Big cities are especially a focus since charging infrastructure is making the most progress there, and luxury brands are betting India’s a growth market for premium EVs.

And what about the ethanol impact?

The government is rolling out ethanol-blended petrol (E20 fuel), which helps cut reliance on imported oil and lowers emissions from gas engines. This has resulted in the mileage of the cars and people showcasing their helplessness, as the blend is not a plus but a minus to them in a lot of ways.

At the same time, automakers are pumping money into battery-electric vehicles, from affordable options to premium models. So, currently, India is likely to see petrol, ethanol, hybrids, and full battery electrics all coexist. More choice for drivers, depending on where they live and what works for them.

That suits brands like JLR, as they can offer several powertrain options, letting buyers shift to electric on their own terms.

Range Rover Sport Electric: What’s in the pipeline for buyers?

The final production Range Rover Sport Electric should come loaded with:

Ultra-fast DC charging (thanks to the 800V platform)

The signature advanced terrain response system, now tuned for electric drive

Over-the-air software updates

All the latest driver assistance and connectivity tech

Even quieter, more refined cabin experience

JLR’s also making sure the electric model does not lose any off-road prowess, even as it switches to batteries.

Expected price and launch?

The Range Rover Sport Electric should hit India in early 2027. Pricing is expected to start close to ₹1.9 crore (ex-showroom). When it lands, it’ll go head-to-head with competitors like the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, as well as the next rounds of EVs from BMW and Audi.

Redefining performance

At the end of the day, the Range Rover Sport Electric isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a statement. Premium brands are looking to keep loyalists happy by blending tradition and innovation, offering EVs right alongside their classic powerhouses.

Petrolheads might still love the rumble of a supercharged V8, but the electric model brings instant torque, quiet operation, lower running costs, and zero tailpipe emissions. For a lot of city-based luxury buyers, that’s a tough combination to ignore as India’s high-end EV market keeps picking up speed.