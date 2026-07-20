Ferrari Amalfi Spider unveiled: 640PS V8 convertible GT expected to launch in India at Rs 5 crore

New Delhi:

Ferrari just pulled the cover off the Amalfi Spider—the open-top version of its recent Amalfi coupé. This new convertible steps in as Ferrari’s entry-level grand tourer, blending head-turning performance with classic luxury and the freedom of open-air driving. In other words, it’s one of the brand’s most approachable models, but don’t mistake that for dull or ordinary. The Amalfi Spider stays true to Ferrari’s DNA: it’s powerful, elegant, and built for drivers who want excitement and comfort in the same package.

Classic Ferrari design, now with a retractable roof

The Amalfi Spider keeps the coupe’s sleek lines but adds the thrill of a soft-top you can fold away. Up front, you get thin LED daytime running lights sitting just above the projector headlamps, which give the car that sharp, aggressive look. A wide, low grille feeds air straight to the twin-turbo V8 under the hood. From the side, it’s pure Ferrari—long hood, sweeping shoulder lines, sculpted rear arches, and customisable 20-inch alloy wheels. Plus, Ferrari says the Spider nearly matches the coupe’s rigidity, even with its folding roof. Out back, you’ll find quad exhausts, a sporty diffuser, slim LED tail lights, and an active spoiler that tucks away when it’s not needed.

(Image Source : FERRARI)Ferrari Amalfi Spider

A modern cabin that’s both sporty and plush

Older Ferraris put all the focus on driving. This one balances performance with real luxury. Inside, you’re greeted by a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch main touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch passenger display. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, heated and power-adjustable seats with memory, automatic climate control, and Ferrari’s latest connected car tech. Adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera make city driving or parking less of a hassle. It’s still built around the driver but packs in the creature comforts a modern premium GT car demands.

That Ferrari V8 Roar, without compromise

Under the hood sits Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Here’s what you get: 640 PS, 760 Nm of torque, and a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds. It’s fast and responsive—perfect for a quick blast down your favourite road—but smooth enough for endless highway miles.

(Image Source : FERRARI)Ferrari Amalfi Spider

Made for grand touring, not just track days

While Ferrari's track-focused models aim for the ultimate lap time, the Amalfi Spider targets drivers who want to barrel down a mountain pass in the morning and cruise comfortably for hours after. The folding roof brings a new level of fun, letting you soak in the sun without giving up daily comfort. Ferrari also tuned the chassis for sharp handling and solid stability, so you won’t miss having a coupe’s fixed roof.

Price and positioning in India

While Ferrari hasn’t named the exact price yet, insiders expect the Amalfi Spider to launch around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom). Pricing will shift based on options and whether the India-EU Free Trade Agreement shakes up luxury car taxes.

Who else is in the ring?

Once it arrives, expect the Amalfi Spider to face off with cars like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Aston Martin DB12 Volante, Lamborghini Temerario, McLaren GTS, and Mercedes-AMG GT. Each brings its own spin on luxury and speed, but Ferrari’s legacy and signature V8 personality remain a big draw.

Should you hold out for the Ferrari Amalfi Spider?

If you want an ultra-luxe convertible with everyday comfort and the raw excitement only a Ferrari V8 brings, the Amalfi Spider sits right in that sweet spot. Even as the entry point to the brand, it doesn’t pull any punches on style, engine power, or high-end tech. Expect it to win over enthusiasts who want their grand touring with a side of open-air thrill when it hits Indian roads after its global debut.