Ferrari Amalfi unveiled as Roma’s successor: India launch expected soon Ferrari Amalfi features a more powerful 640hp twin-turbo V8 engine, reworked aerodynamics, and a modernised interior. The Amalfi is set to arrive in India this year with sharper looks and aims to be the new benchmark in Ferrari’s GT segment.

New Delhi:

Ferrari, one of the leading names in the premium and luxury car segment, has taken the wraps off the Amalfi, its latest front-engined grand tourer and the official successor to the Roma. The car claims to bring improvements in performance, design and technology while retaining the Roma’s elegant GT character. Inspired by Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast, the new name signals a fresh identity for Ferrari’s most accessible GT offering.

Ferrari Amalfi: More power, sharper response

Under the hood, the Amalfi retains the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Roma but with enhanced tuning. It now produces 640hp, which is 20hp more than the Roma, while torque remains at 760Nm. Thanks to a lighter camshaft and upgraded ECU, the Amalfi feels quicker and more responsive, hitting 0-100kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-200kph in just 9 seconds. The top speed remains 320kph.

(Image Source : FERRARI)ferrari Amalfi

Aerodynamic upgrades and striking design

While the glasshouse remains, all exterior panels in the car are new, with a Purosangue-inspired front fascia, a black bar between sleeker headlights, and a redesigned active rear wing. This improves downforce by up to 110kg over the Roma. New air ducts near the headlights also boost airflow to the turbos and reduce drag. The overall profile stays GT-like with flush door handles and 20-inch wheels.

Modern, driver-focused cabin

Inside, the Amalfi introduces a suspended central tunnel carved from a solid aluminium block, housing key controls and wireless charging. The infotainment now includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and an 8.8-inch passenger display. A welcome change is the return of physical steering controls, including the iconic red engine start/stop button. The car retains its 2+2 seating layout.

Ferrari Amalfi: India launch plans

Ferrari is expected to bring the Amalfi to India sometime in 2025, replacing the Roma in its local lineup. The Roma Spider will continue to be sold globally and in India until a convertible version of the Amalfi is introduced. While pricing for India hasn’t been announced, expect it to be around Rs 4.5 crore (ex-showroom), aligning with its positioning as Ferrari’s entry-level GT with upgraded dynamics and design.

For Indian buyers looking to own a high-performance Ferrari with everyday usability and refined GT luxury, the Amalfi will soon become the new go-to choice.