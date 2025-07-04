Bentley unveils sharper new logo ahead of upcoming concept car reveal Bentley Motors has revealed a bold new redesign of its iconic 'winged B' logo—the fifth in its 106-year history. Featuring sharper lines and a bevelled 'B' inspired by luxury watches, the emblem will debut on an all-new concept car set for unveiling on July 8, 2025.

New Delhi:

Bentley Motors, a British luxury automaker, has reportedly introduced a new version of its iconic ‘winged B’ logo, which will be seen for the first time on a new concept car debuting July 8, 2025. This is the fifth redesign in Bentley's 106-year journey and the most dramatic yet. The new logo marks a significant shift in the brand’s visual identity, aiming to reflect Bentley’s future-focused approach and entry into the electric vehicle era.

Fifth major redesign of Bentley’s emblem

Inspired by speed: Falcon, not owl

According to Bentley’s design director Robin Page, the previous logo resembled the wings of an owl—soft and layered. In contrast, the new design draws inspiration from the peregrine falcon, symbolising speed, precision, and elegance. The wings now appear sharper and more angular, giving the logo a dynamic, streamlined feel that better aligns with the brand’s vision for the future.

Luxury watch elements in the central ‘B’

In a move to enhance detail and luxury appeal, the central ‘B’ has been reimagined with influences from high-end timepieces. The updated letter features a bevelled glass finish and is enclosed within a thicker, chamfered metallic surround, adding a three-dimensional, jewel-like effect. The logo has also been optimised for use on digital platforms and social media, ensuring it remains identifiable even without the wings.

New concept car to debut on July 8

The new logo will make its public debut on a brand-new Bentley concept car next week. Teased in a short video, the car features X-shaped illuminated elements, a bold vertical LED strip, and a trapezoidal housing for the illuminated winged B logo. This concept will preview a new design direction for Bentley and is expected to hint at its first-ever electric vehicle.

Bentley says the upcoming model will blend modern innovation with styling cues from an iconic Bentley of the past, signalling a perfect fusion of heritage and future vision.

Looking ahead

With this bold rebranding and the highly anticipated concept launch, Bentley sets the stage for its transition into the EV era, while staying true to its hallmark of luxury and performance. The new logo is just the beginning of a major evolution for the storied British marque.