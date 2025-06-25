Elon Musk's Robotaxi project under fire after wrong-way driving video surfaces While several other videos showcased the robotaxis functioning seamlessly, regulators raised concerns that any major discoveries could put Musk's ongoing assertions about the safety of these robotaxis to the test.

New Delhi:

Federal traffic safety regulators in the U.S. were reportedly investigating potential issues with Elon Musk's test run of self-driving ‘robotaxis’ in Texas after videos emerged that showed these vehicles braking suddenly, driving through intersections from turning lanes, and traveling on the wrong side of the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated it had requested information from Tesla regarding the apparent errors. While many other videos depicted the robotaxis operating smoothly, regulators suggested that any significant findings could challenge Musk's repeated claims about the safety of the robotaxis and his vision of a future where nearly all cars would operate autonomously without drivers—or even steering wheels.

Passengers satisfied

The NHTSA acknowledged its awareness of the incidents and confirmed it was in contact with Tesla to gather further details. Passengers who experienced rides in the Tesla robotaxis in Austin generally expressed satisfaction with the service; however, following the news of the NHTSA's inquiry, Tesla's stock experienced a decline after an initial rise.

A bullish financial analyst, who had recently been driven in a robotaxi during the tests, described his experience as perfect and downplayed the significance of the videos that showed errors. He stated that any issues encountered would likely be resolved and referred to the initial tests as a "huge success," despite skepticism from some quarters.

Expert voiced concerns

Conversely, a car technology expert voiced serious concerns about the situation, suggesting that the tests should be paused due to alarming performance inconsistencies. He commented on the erratic nature of Tesla's self-driving software, emphasising that it should not be used to transport the public or tested on public roads without trained drivers present.

Misinterpret road signage

In one troubling video, a Tesla appeared to misinterpret road signage, moving into a turn-only lane and then driving straight through the intersection into oncoming traffic. The car evinced signs of confusion as it swerved before stabilizing, though it traveled in the opposing lane for several seconds without any oncoming traffic. The passenger who shared the video downplayed the incident, asserting that the absence of nearby vehicles meant it did not pose a safety hazard.

Tesla making sudden stops

Another video captured a Tesla making sudden stops in the roadway, potentially in response to police lights, even though the police were engaged in an unrelated event off to the side. Previously, federal regulators had opened an investigation into how Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature responded under low-visibility conditions, particularly following a series of accidents, including a fatal one that led to a recall of 2.4 million vehicles.

Tesla Full Self-Driving technology

Musk has claimed that his Teslas utilising Full Self-Driving technology are safer than human drivers and contended that his robotaxis, which operate on an improved version of the system, would be deployed en masse by the end of the following year.

Nonetheless, even if the Austin tests succeed, Musk faces significant competition, as other companies like Amazon's Zoox and Waymo are also launching their own self-driving taxi services and have already achieved considerable milestones in passenger rides.

Musk is keenly aware that he needs a breakthrough in the robotaxi sector, especially considering that his previous actions during the Trump administration have alienated many of Tesla's environmentally conscious and liberal customers in the U.S., adversely affecting sales. Additionally, European buyers have shown reluctance after Musk associated himself with extreme right-wing politicians earlier in the year.

