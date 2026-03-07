'AI is going to shape future warfare, important for military to have autonomous systems: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Saturday said the world is at the cusp of a major transformation in which artificial intelligence and autonomous systems will play a key role in the future era of warfare.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Gen Chauhan said the growing use of artificial intelligence will also lead to a significant increase in energy demand, adding that nuclear power and AI “complement each other” when it comes to powering large data centres.

The session, titled “The Tech Triad”, focused on the intersection of nuclear power, artificial intelligence and autonomous weapon systems.

Highlighting the expanding role of AI in military operations, Gen Chauhan said the technology is already influencing ongoing conflicts around the world.

Earlier, military strength was largely defined by platforms such as tanks, aircraft, ships and submarines, he said. However, modern warfare now also requires data, network capability and intelligence.

The CDS added that AI will play a significant role in warfare tomorrow, and so would autonomous systems. "Unless you have automated systems, it becomes difficult to make decisions on time. In combat, if you want to win, there are only two things – timely decisions and right decisions – and AI and autonomous systems somewhat help us to do that," he added.

The CDS said running AI-driven systems will require vast amounts of power and energy, describing this as a key challenge for the future.

Responding to a question from the moderator, Gen Chauhan said energy has always been closely linked to national security.

"Everything is getting weaponised in current warfare, including oil and gas and rare earth elements, so they are closely linked… We are at the cusp of this huge transformation where AI is going to influence future warfighting, and there will huge requirement for power," he said, without referring to any specific conflict.

He also noted that India is still at an early stage in developing military applications of artificial intelligence.

"As of now, to say that we will only have power structured to fuel the armed forces' need for AI would be slightly premature. But there certainly will be a requirement for dedicated power to run AI systems for the military in future," Gen Chauhan said.

Also speaking during the panel, Romeo S Brawner Jr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said global conflicts are offering important lessons for militaries worldwide.

Gen Brawner said one key takeaway from recent conflicts is that “the future of warfare is AI and AI-enabled autonomous systems”. He also outlined several AI-related initiatives currently being pursued by the Philippines, including projects aimed at developing military solutions using artificial intelligence.

