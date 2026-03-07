PM Modi hits out at TMC, Bengal government for 'insulting' President Murmu: 'Crossed all limits'

New Delhi:

Hours after President Droupadi Murmu criticised the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee over the change in venue of the International Santhal Conference and skipping the event in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the party, describing the development as "shameful and unprecedented".

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," he added.

What is the controversy?

The controversy arose after President Droupadi Murmu, who was in north Bengal and attended the event as the chief guest on Saturday, questioned why the venue was changed from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where reportedly, only a small number of people attended. She also asked whether Mamata Banerjee was upset with her, noting that neither the Trinamool Congress chief nor any of her ministers had gone to receive her.

She said she was able to come to the venue easily, but still, the state government said that it would become overcrowded. 'Perhaps they thought the President would arrive, hold the event in an empty place, and return. I don’t know what came to their minds, but I am very hurt,” she added..

The President then took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, wondering whether the Bengal CM is angry with her.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I don’t know, maybe she is angry with me for some reason. Anyway, I have no complaints with her. May she also stay well, and may all of you stay well," she said.

BJP attacks TMC, Mamata Banerjee

The BJP swiftly attacked the state government over the latest turn of events, calling it "a complete collapse of the constitutional framework" under the Trinamool Congress.

Party leader Amit Malviya said, "When a state government begins to disregard the dignity of the office of the President of India, it reflects not just administrative failure but a breakdown of constitutional propriety and governance. This is not merely discourtesy. It is institutional disrespect and another reminder of how governance in Bengal has descended into chaos."